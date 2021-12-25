Alex Otaola shocked by the death of a member of his team

The renowned and controversial Cuban presenter Alexander Otaola dedicated farewell words to his colleague and friend Antonio Pérez, better known as “Tony” and was shocked by his death.

Otaola confirmed the death of the former producer of his program “Enlazando Corazones”, and assured that he had been fighting cancer for several weeks.

“I want to dedicate this afternoon’s show to my dear Tony. Tony died a few hours ago after a few intense weeks of fighting cancer, a man full of joy, full of good vibes, good vibes, a special friend with whom I fabulous this whole ranch project on this trip that you see there that It was in Holland ”, the communicator lamented through tears.

“I think all the people who knew Tony and who shared with Tony have a memory of joy and good vibes,” added Otaola with a lump in his throat, while running images with his friend.

“So, to you, my dear friend Tony, fly high, we are going to miss you, I am going to miss you,” he said before ending the segment he dedicated to his battle companion and seconds before asking for a minute to continue his space .

Followers of the Otaola shows also lamented Tony’s departure:

“OMG TODAY thinking about the one who did not know because he was not there and now is news. GOD have it in the best place ”; “Tony, rest in peace. Thank you for your presence in the morning programs ”; “Wow Coincidentally today, December 23, watching the morning, I asked myself, eh and Tony, that I don’t see him in his usual space, and the bad news comes in the afternoon program, rest in peace dear friend, light for your soul, I don’t think so. yet”.

