Alexa Dellanos upsets Instagram with a super low cut in a tiny dress

The model Alexa dellanos She once again shocked her admirers by showing off her curves in a fitted dress that barely covered her charming attributes.

The 27-year-old girl has managed to cause a stir on her Instagram profile with a recent image that she has shared to the delight of her fans on these December dates where she manages to highlight her striking and prominent neckline in a very festive look for this season.

The place that the journalist’s daughter Myrka dellanos She has chosen to dazzle everyone with her incomparable body are the stairs, she is seen sitting with her hands on her waist and with her legs crossed.

And the fact is that the image that the blonde has posted corresponds to a second publication that she has recently made, as she herself clarifies that she has had to share a second photo where she can be seen much more sexy and flirtatious.

“Due to high demand”, is the phrase that accompanies the post.

Of course, the reactions of her loyal fans who have been captivated with such a waste of sensuality did not wait and they have not stopped filling her with compliments and compliments under the publication.

The first to leave her comment was her loving mother who touched everyone with her show of affection for her daughter, since they are known to maintain a very close relationship.

“I love you so much my Lexi Poo”Wrote the television presenter.

To which his followers have followed him alike, “Just wow“,”Beautiful doll“,”Stunning beauty“,”I adore your beauty”Were the most prominent messages from users of the social network.

