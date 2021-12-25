Alexis Vega and Rodolfo Pizarro, the messages and the novel with Rayados and Chivas

December 24, 2021 8:32 p.m.

It has been a long winter market for Chivas de Guadalajara and the Rayados de Monterrey, and is that both teams seek at all costs to strengthen themselves but so far everything ends up being mere rumor and speculation, however, both players manifested themselves in a simple way on social networks, altering the fans of both teams and is that the novel of both players started for months, even when the tournament of the First Division of Mexico in its Apertura 2021 edition was in progress.

Halfway through the tournament, it was announced that Rodolfo Pizarro I would seek to get out of the football MLS Given the lack of prominence and minutes, apart from the fact that his experience was not what he expected, that is why his name sounded in Guadalajara but also in Monterrey, former Mexican teams that they would be happy for his return, but it seems that the herd would be happier to have him because of how complicated the team’s situation has been in recent years due to the lack of results.

On the other hand the rumor that Alexis Vega leaves Chivas to arrive at Monterrey has also caused a lot of expectation, And it is that rumors suggest that Guadalajara needs money and that is why they would have to sell a player, since those from the north would offer about 5MDD for the Mexican steering wheel, who is about to expire his contract next year, so it is the herd’s chance to get some money.

All versions of the novel between Vega and Pizarro with Chivas and Monterrey

There are different versions surrounding these negotiations that ignited earlier today after both players interacted on Twitter, causing a great pre-christmas move. While the messages say absolutely nothing, they could mean that both players will see each other soon.

One of the versions suggests that Chivas would have to sell Alexis Vega to be able to specify the arrival of Rodolfo Pizarro to the rojiblanco team, that is the version that has been handled the most in the media.

Another option is that Chivas managed to retain Vega and sign Pizarro anyway, since it is known that it is the team of his loves and where it would be better received by the fans, however, the sports project could be what will end up making him change his mind, and that is, Guadalajara has an uncertain future.

With today’s interactions, it was believed that both players could arrive at Monterrey, Pizarro as a loan and Vega as a final sale, However, several media in Nuevo León affirm that they would only sign one player, so the signing of both would be very complicated, but it is what the royal fans would like.

There is a latest version where both negotiations are independent and that Rayados would exchange a player for Vega, said offer is what the herd would look for but those from the north would not want to release anyone. This apart from the negotiation with Pizarro, who is the one who has the final decision.

The novel could come to an end the following week, meanwhile, it seems that both hobbies will spend Christmas in uncertainty, until the negotiations are settled.

