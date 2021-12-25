América Guinart celebrates her 50th birthday with her children Alex, Camila, América and her granddaughter Cayetana

America Guinart, ex-wife of Alejandro Fernández celebrated his 50th birthday in the company of their children Alex, América and Camila, not forgetting their granddaughter Cayetana.

Through social networks, the children of the “Foal” dedicated emotional messages to their mother.

“I am grateful to life to be able to count on you at all times and celebrate your 50 years together. Thank you mom for your unconditional love and for all your support. May it be 100 more years! Love you”Alex Fernández wrote at the bottom of a series of photographs.

For her part, Camila Fernández published the following message accompanied by tender images: “50 billion years plus mommy. I love you with all my heart, thank you for so much and for everything ”.

Own América Guinart did not want to miss her celebration and published an extensive message of gratitude for these years of life which was accompanied by various photographs of the emotional celebration that she had surrounded by her husband Francisco Barba, her children, her parents and siblings.

“I also celebrate with the best of my life: my three children who are my greatest treasure, a son-in-law and a daughter-in-law who are other children for me and another son-in-law whom I already love too. I celebrate with a beautiful granddaughter who drives me crazy and that it has come to enrich my life even more and another one on the way to which I hope full of enthusiasm and that I feel like extra prizes that God sent me ”, he declared.

The publication registers more than 7 thousand reactions and dozens of comments in which they celebrate his life.