An impossible record to break? The triples with which Stephen Curry would retire from the NBA

Advanced analytics revealed the triples with which Stephen Curry would retire from the NBA. An impossible record to break?

The highest triple in the history of the NBA It was clear and forceful: 2,974 and counting. Stephen Curry beat Ray Allen to set one of the experts’ impossible-to-break records. Is it so so? Advanced analytics handed down the sentence.

According to the Fadeaway World portal, there are three players who could break Curry’s record, the maximum number of triples scored in history, but it is clear … They would have to do something huge and average an ERA from the three-point line that neither the same base of Golden state warriors it has done.

Does the record of Stephen Curry is it impossible to break? With the pace he has in the NBA 2021-22 season, ‘The chef’ I would end the campaign with 3,242 triples And because he’s played 80 games twice over 13 seasons, experts predict he’ll score about 400 three-point shots per year.

With an average close to 5 triples per game, in the NBA season 2021-22 he averages 5.3, if Stephen Curry plays until he’s 40 and decides to retire, he would leave one of the records that would be impossible to break in all of history.

The triples with which Stephen Curry would retire from the NBA

The advanced analytics did their job and with the intractable pace that Stephen Curry leads in the NBA they project him that He will retire with 5,632 triples made. An impossible record to break?