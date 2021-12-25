Another COVID-19 outbreak breaks out on a cruise ship in Florida

For the third time this week, a COVID-19 outbreak broke out on a cruise ship based in South Florida, just as cases in that state hit their second highest level since the start of the pandemic.

The Carnival Freedom cruise ship was denied permission to enter Bonaire and Aruba, Carnival said in a statement. It is not known with certainty how many passengers or crew are ill.

The ship carries 2,497 passengers and 1,112 crew members and was due to return to Miami after an eight-day cruise.

All passengers had to be vaccinated and tested before sailing last Saturday, Carnival said.

“Carnival Freedom is following all protocols and has a small number of people on board who are isolated due to a positive test for COVID,” the statement said.

“Our protocols anticipated this possibility and we are implementing them as necessary to protect the health of our passengers and crew,” he added.

Ashley Peterson, a passenger, tweeted a photo of a letter from the captain, dated December 22, apologizing for the fact that the ship was unable to enter Aruba and Bonaire. The letter added that each passenger will receive a refund of $ 100 per room due to the cancellation of planned rides at those two stops.

“We know that these unexpected changes are disappointing and affect your vacation, however we trust that you understand that this is within our control,” says the letter from Captain Mario Imbimbo.

It is the third time this week that an outbreak has erupted on a Carnival or Royal Caribbean cruise ship in the ports of Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Meanwhile, Florida recorded 31,758 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the second-highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic in the United States in March 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The highest figure was last August, with 27,802 cases.