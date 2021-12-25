Apple and Disney, merged into one company?

two min of reading

Walt disney co (NYSE: DIS) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) would have ended up discussing a merger between the companies if Steve Jobs would have been alive, as the Disney president explained, Bob Iger, in an interview last Tuesday.

What has happened

Iger told CNBC that while he and Jobs never discussed a merger, he noted that a deal would have “hit,” Apple Insider reported.

Jobs was passionate about “everything Disney did,” as Iger put it. The president of the entertainment company has claimed that the intersection of liberal arts and technology made “Jobs’s heart sing.”

Disney’s content would be a perfect fit for the iPhone maker, according to Iger. Regarding the merger between the two companies, he said: “I am quite convinced that we would have had that discussion.”

Because it is important

The Disney executive also revealed how he spent months getting to know Jobs, who was an investor and co-founder of Pixar studios. The bond between the two reportedly grew when Disney acquired the studio.

The acquisition made Jobs the largest shareholder in Disney and a member of the entertainment giant’s board.

Jobs, in turn, selected Iger to succeed him on Apple’s board of directors. Iger resigned as a member of the board in 2019.

He subsequently resigned as CEO of Disney in 2020 and will officially step down as president at the end of 2021.

In the interview, Iger expressed that he began to think about quitting by becoming too dismissive of other people’s opinions.

