Apple employees organize a strike and ask not to buy the company’s products until their demands are met

Dec 24, 2021 08:19 GMT

American company workers demand paid sick leave, adequate necessary psychological support and a respectful work environment.

A group of Apple employees published a statement on Twitter this Thursday in which they announced that this December 24 they will carry out a strike to demand improvements in working conditions.

“We are addressing all Apple employees and customers! Tomorrow, December 24, 2021, Apple workers are organizing a stoppage / call to demand better working conditions,” the statement said.

Apple fires another employee who criticized poor workplace practices

In their statement, the employees of the American company demand paid sick leave, adequate psychological support and a respectful work environment.

They also asked customers not to buy Apple products both online and in physical stores until the company meets their demands.

In September, a group of Apple employees published a letter urging Apple CEO Tim Cook to improve working conditions at the company. In the letter they asked for fair wages, guaranteeing the privacy of employees and creating a comfortable and safe work environment.

