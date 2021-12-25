Apple patents a MagSafe case that can charge AirPods

A new MagSafe case could come to the AirPods and will serve to charge the iPhone and Apple headphones.

A newly revealed patent suggests that Apple could have something quite interesting on its hands. It is a MagSafe case that we can connect to our iPhone to charge the device wirelessly using our mobile battery. In 2020, the iPhone 12 was found to support reverse wireless charging using MagSafe, so we would be closer to being able to charge our AirPods from the iPhone.

This MagSafe case It would serve to charge our AirPods Pro and other compatible hearing aids while, on the other hand, it will also serve to charge the iPhone. The patent describes that this MagSafe case would have its own battery, and this would serve as an extra source of energy for our mobile in case we run out of charge. Of course, the case would also come with a compartment where we can deposit each of the AirPods so that they can be charged with the battery of the case or iPhone.

The Web Patently Apple has left us an extract of the description of the signed patent by those in Cupertino, so we have a better idea of ​​how it works:

“Accessory devices for portable electronic devices are described herein. An accessory device may include a receptacle used to receive and carry an electronic device. In addition, the accessory device may include a cover that is pivotally coupled to the receptacle. The cover is designed to protect a front surface of the electronic device, including a cover glass. The accessory device may also include a power source (such as a battery) that is located in the cover. The power supply is designed to provide power to the device electronic device, and subsequently charge a battery of the electronic device. The power supply can also provide power to different devices. In this regard, the accessory device may include an inductive charging coil that can inductively charge a battery of a device located in the device. or accessory. The inductive charging coil can be built into the receptacle or the cover. “

MagSafe is getting more and more popular

MagSafe connected devices are gaining popularity among Apple’s product line. The company recently launched the MagSafe charging case for the AirPods Pro, which will allow us to wirelessly charge our headphones. This, although it does not say too much at first, It is a first step to achieve the load between our iPhone 12 onwards and the AirPods, something that is really useful if our case has been discharged and we are far from an outlet.

Of course, so far it is only a patent. Not all patents are officially releasedBut they do show Apple’s ambition to take its MagSafe connection much further. MagSafe first came to mobile phones with the iPhone 12, and Apple has also brought it to the newly released iPhone 13 and its derivatives. Some time ago we saw a patent for a strange MagSafe port for iPhone, which means that we have not yet seen all of this connection on Apple’s smartphone.

