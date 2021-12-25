Artists join in prayer to ask for the speedy recovery of Rashel Díaz

Rashel Díaz announced on his social networks that he is infected with COVID-19 after holding a party at his house that was attended by numerous guests.

The television presenter has not felt well at all, and that is why a test was carried out to detect the coronavirus for which she finally tested positive.

Through social networks, the Cuban shared with her followers how she found out that she was infected. “Many already know that, for several days, I have not been feeling very well. And from the first moment I took a COVID test to see if everything is okay. But, even though the first test I took on Sunday came back negative, I still felt very bad and decided to repeat it. That’s when the result was positive”He wrote in an Instagram post.

He also thanked his fans and co-workers for all the love they have given him since he broke the news. “Although I am still resting to regain strength, I wanted to come here as always and with all the love in the world to tell you what is happening to me. I can only wish everyone to take good care of themselves and take care of their families. Enjoy your party and the happiness that this wonderful time brings“, He said.

She showed great faith that she will soon be able to be recovered. “As a woman of faith, I know that God is in control and that very soon I will be fully recovered and enjoying with you. I love them!”, He expressed.

Artists pray for his speedy recovery

Numerous artists have expressed good wishes to Rashel Díaz so that he can emerge victorious from this bad moment, as the television presenter has won the hearts of not only thousands of viewers but also her co-workers.

Héctor Sandarti and Carolina Sandoval wrote “Get well soon”, while Chef James, who was also at the celebration, expressed: “Force force let’s go forward my Rashe!”.

Actress Scarlet Ortiz took the time to write some nice words too. “Get well soon my beauty! Patience and a lot of spiritual strength. Apart from the medicines“, He said.

His fans were not far behind, as the publication has more than 1,600 comments in which most of them, his fans sent him their good vibes.

“We will pray for your speedy recovery, beautiful Rashel. God is in control ”,“ God with you in this battle. See you soon giving everything here beautiful. God take care of you ”,“ Very soon you will be very well as a warrior that you areThey wrote to him.