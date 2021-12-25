At what age is it recommended to start training?

The physical exercise it is one of the foundations of well-being and health. All people should do some kind of physical activity on a regular basis as a way to stay healthy and prevent disease. One of the keys to raising awareness about importance of physical exercise It involves instilling their values ​​in children from an early age.

In fact, experts assure that kids should exercise as much as adults. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, children should do at least one hour of exercise every day. This would help them manage stress, increase self-esteem, maintain a healthy weight, develop a healthy body, and improve sleep.

A good option for exercising is join the gym. But at what age can we take the little ones to the gym? In this article we try to resolve this question.

Exercise by age

The first thing we must take into account is the type of activity that a minor can carry out in the Gym, and that it should be adapted to your age and physical maturity. From swimming, doing exercise bikes or strength exercises, there are many options for children, some of these activities can be done from a very young age. For example, the swimming it is ideal for younger children.

In fact, from the two or three yearsGoing to the gym can help children to improve their motor skills and body awareness, and not so much to strengthen the skeleton that is still developing.

From 4 or 5 years Activities such as jumping and playing can now be incorporated, in addition to swimming or simple gymnastics. From the age of 6, much more complex gymnastics exercises can be introduced and activities such as yoga, rock climbing or basketball and soccer can be incorporated.

Another aspect to take into account is that at a early age, the brain is also in full developing, so the concentration levels they are not the same as those of an adult. That is why you also have to know how to adjust the activities to the age of the children.

Exercise in adolescence

For the strength training, however, specialists recommend waiting a little longer, at least until 12 or 13 years. In this case they must be carried out under supervision, to make sure that this training is adapted to your age, your muscles and your possibilities.

According to the website kidshealth.org, when children arrive at the puberty already have the hormones needed to build muscle through formal resistance training, such as Weightlifting.

From the adolescence It is important to encourage young people to go to the gym to combat a sedentary life in which they spend a lot of time sitting playing video games or watching the Internet. Whether it is running, swimming or alterphilia, or joining team sports, all these are good options for young people to incorporate the routine of physical exercise into their lives.





