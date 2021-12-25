AXS, MANA, SAND, THETA – Technical analysis

This BeInCrypto article will introduce the technical analysis of Axie Infinity (AXS), Decentraland (MANA), The Sandbox (SAND), Theta (THETA).

Axie Infinity (AXS)

The AXS price is projected at $ 120. Three chart patterns can be seen on the chart. The first a “descending triangle”, which broke above $ 95.

The second pattern “cup with inverted handle” this type of continuation pattern generally has a 79% effectiveness, formed by two rounded valleys; the first much deeper and wider than the second.

The edges of the cup and the handle are aligned on the same straight line of horizontal resistance $ 95. This line is called the neck line of the mug figure with a handle.

The projection of the handle indicates 120 dollars, although it could present an accumulation between 95 dollars and 105 dollars.

The last pattern is a bearish pennant that also crosses the possible handle formation. If the continuity is bearish, AXS is still projecting at $ 60 and $ 50 respectively.

Decentraland (MANA)

MANA presents a bullish projection towards 4.3 dollars.

MANA price managed to stay above the $ 3 support, piercing the descending pennant. This scenario confirms the completion of the correction in the price of MANA and its projection at $ 4.3.

MANA has created a pullback at the $ 3.5 support, confirming the breakout. It will move into the next phase of “accumulation” between $ 3.5 and $ 3.8 creating the necessary momentum to exceed the next target: $ 4.3.

The Sandbox (SAND)

SAND continues its bullish projection towards $ 8.5.

SAND price has used the $ 5 support area as an accumulation phase. It could present a controlled and leisurely ascent respecting both the fractal and the supports with an upward projection at $ 8.5.

The closest buy point would be $ 5.7, a good area to create a double bottom and upward momentum to break above $ 7.

Theta (THETA)

The break above the $ 4.4 area projects THETA’s price above $ 6.

THETA price manages to stay above $ 3.8, piercing the descending pennant. With this scenario, the completion of the correction in the price of THETA and its projection at $ 6 is confirmed.

It should finish creating the pullback on the support of $ 4.4, confirming the break, moving to the next phase “accumulation” between $ 4.4 and $ 5, thus creating the necessary momentum to exceed the next target: $ 6.

Disclaimer

All information on our website is published in good faith and for general information purposes only. Any action the reader takes on the information found on our website is strictly at your own risk.