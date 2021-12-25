Bad Bunny premieres a music video in the style of “The Simpsons”

Bad Bunny offers surprising concert in Puerto Rico 3:09

(CNN Spanish) – To kick off the end-of-year celebrations, Bad Bunny released the music video for “Te Deseo Lo Mejor” as an animated character from “The Simpsons.”

Unlike other celebrities who have appeared in the famous animated series, the Puerto Rican rapper’s music video comes to us this Friday as a separate installment to the series.

The official Twitter account of The Simpsons shared the music video with the caption: “Bad Bunny brings the Simpsons back together in this new video.”

Bad bunny @San Benito puts the Simpsons back together in this all new video. pic.twitter.com/VBcg1LTNNW – The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) December 24, 2021

This year, Bad Bunny was crowned the king of streams on Spotify and for the second year in a row the Puerto Rican rapper is left with the title of the most played artist on this platform globally. Bad Bunny occupies this place with more than 9.1 billion views on Spotify and is the only Latin artist to lead this position in consecutive years.

The Puerto Rican also won recognition in the “Artist of the Year” category at the Billboard Latin Music Awards and two Latin Grammy Awards in the categories “Best Rap / Hip Hop Song” and “Best Urban Music Album. “.

This year, Bad Bunny, whose full name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, debuted on the Netflix series “Narcos” as a character named Arturo “Kitty” Paez.