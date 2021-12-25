barefoot, beer and kisses at Christmas

2021-12-25

Leo Messi is spending Christmas holidays in his native Rosario with his wife and children. On this occasion, the French league calendar allowed the soccer player of the PSG go to Argentina before the 24th.

The happy couple decided to show how they were enjoying Christmas Eve through social networks. Throughout the 24th and during the first hours of the 25th, they shared photos and videos of their celebration.

One of the first postcards that quickly went viral was the storie that went up Messi standing at the foot of the impressive mural that premiered in Rosario in July of this year. The drawing shows him with two ankle boots hanging on his shoulders that seem to symbolize the passage of time, accompanying his iconic image of a child playing games.