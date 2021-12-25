basic tips and essential functions

Congratulations! A new Apple Watch is always a cause for joy. A very interesting device with which we can really do a lot. The substitute for the iPhone? Maybe not yet, but a device with which many interactions will go through our wrist instead of having to resort to our iPhone.

Interface, notifications, spheres, health and much more, we explain everything

The possibilities of the Apple Watch are many and very diverse. From its vocation for health to its way of delivering notifications, we can use our watch in many ways. In this article we will make an introduction of the most basic, of the foundations on which to build a more complex use.

Let’s start at the beginning, how to move around the Apple Watch? Easy. Let’s look first at the two buttons on our watch. The first, round, rotating, is called the Digital Crown, the second, flat and elongated, we will simply call it the side button. Starting from here we have the following:

We can turn on our Apple Watch tapping the side button. To turn it off, hold down this same side button and slide on Swipe to turn off.

If we are watching the time, a touch on the Digital Crown will will take you to the applications screen , where we can find all the installed on our watch and open them with a simple touch.

If we are within an application, be it the weather, the calendar or Mail, a touch on the Digital Crown will take us out of the app , either to the time dial, if we have accessed an app from there, or to the applications screen.

At the end of our interaction with the Apple Watch we can cover its screen with the palm of our hand. With this we will return to the time screen, what we call the sphere, and, in addition, we will turn off the screen or leave it to sleep .

. One tap on the side button at any time takes us to the dock, where the apps that we have used most recently appear. We can scroll through them by turning the digital crown and pressing any of them to open it.





Let’s keep moving through the Apple Watch. So far we have seen the navigation through its most basic interface. Let us now pay attention to notification center, to the Control Center and to some function that we find within both.

Access the Control Center it’s as easy as swiping up from the bottom of the screen.

If we are inside an app and we want to access the Control Center, we just have to rest our finger at the bottom of the screen for a second and then slide up as we normally would.

Let's look at the button Edit at the bottom of the Control Center. With him we can rearrange the different buttons to be able to access those that are most important to us easily.

Let's also look at some buttons inside this Control Center: the button in the shape of a flashlight will activate the screen at full brightness in white to illuminate, the button in the shape of the moon will activate the do not disturb mode or other states of concentration and the button with two faces will activate the theater mode , in which the screen is turned off so as not to dazzle.

It is in the Control Center where we can see battery quantity of our Apple Watch.

of our Apple Watch. For access the notification center we just swipe down from the top of the screen.

As with the Control Center, if we are inside an app we can hold down the top before sliding down.

We can delete notifications sliding over them to the left. Unfold groups of them with one touch and open them also with one touch.

At the top of the notification center there is a button that allows us to "Delete all" the content of notifications .

. If our Apple Watch starts to ring we can rest our hand on the screen for three seconds to silence it.





Now let’s move on to talk about the spheres. As we have already mentioned, the sphere of our Apple Watch is where we see the time. A time that appears, depending on the design, in different formats and sizes, accompanied by small bits of information, such as the date or the compass, which we call complications.

Create a new sphere It is as easy as holding down the screen where we see the time and then pressing the large “+” button that appears to the right of the spheres that we already have.

Edit a sphere it's just as easy. We simply hold down on it and click on Edit. From here we move horizontally between the color settings and the complication settings.

For switch between spheres we can slide our finger from left to right while watching the time. Let's always do it from the ends of the screen.

And in this section let's also talk about the Siri sphere , which shows us the information we need at every moment of the day.

, which shows us the information we need at every moment of the day. Going a little further we can automate the change of spheres, it is something that we will do with a shortcut that the will change for us based on time of day or location.





In the field of health, one of the strengths of the Apple Watch, we also have several things to talk about. Let’s go over the basics.

The Training app, that of an icon with a person running, is where we should go to register our sessions . Here we can choose the type of training and set goals based on calories, distance or time.

Another important app is the so-called ECG, which allows us to take an electrocardiogram just by resting our finger on the Digital Crown for 30 seconds.

With a similar operation we find the Blood Oxygen app. An app with an icon in the shape of a pair of red and blue circles circling. With it we can, keeping still for 15 seconds, measure the concentration of oxygen in our bloodstream .

. Also highlight as from the Health app of our iPhone, touching on our name and then on Health checklist we can turn on and off notices that the Apple Watch can give us about our health. Notices such as high or low heart rate or even the notification of falls.

With the Apple Watch we can monitor our sleep hours, the quality of it and keep track of evolution of this important parameter.

Now let's talk about the objectives. The what? Those little ones rings of red, green and blue that we must close every day . From the Activity app, at the bottom we can tap on Change goals to define more or fewer hours of standing, minutes of exercise or number of calories burned.

From this same app we can invite other people to share the closing of the rings and motivate / compete amicably in staying active.

and motivate / compete amicably in staying active. Finally, it is also in the Activity app where we can see the rewards for different challenges of activity that we overcome.





And there is much to say about the Apple Watch. So let’s see a compendium of various tips, resources and, in general, functions that we must know.

One of the most common is set up a mobile data plan on our watch. Something really simple once explained.

Let's also talk about Apple Pay, with which we can withdraw money from an ATM whenever we need cash without having to carry it with us nothing but our watch .

. If we are Spotify users It is convenient for us to know how to download music to listen to it offline.

It is convenient for us to know how to download music to listen to it offline. We have already said that we can control our health with the Apple Watch. If we want more details about a variable as important as heart rate, we can get hold of the HeartWatch app that will provide us more information than we could imagine .

It is very comfortable to be able to dictate notes to Apple Watch . It is an easy way to record certain thoughts or conversations easily and quickly, and all thanks to the Voice Notes app.

In the Sleep app we can set an alarm for each day of the week. One that will make the Apple Watch vibrate, as long as we wear it in the morning, without emitting any sound and without waking up anyone but us.

In the Mail app we can configure, from our iPhone, from which people we want to receive a notification when we get an email .

. We can take a look at the WaterMinder app, ideal to follow and monitor how much water we drink throughout the day and enhance those values.

We could go on, but we better leave it here. We have exposed some basic resources that allow us to introduce ourselves into what the Apple Watch is. An Apple Watch that we may only be getting to know, but that will surely surprise us with everything it is capable of doing.

