BETWEEN CRISTIANO, HAALAND, LEWANDOWSKI AND BENZEMA: Carlo Ancelotti chose the best striker in the world today

Most stay with Robert Lewandowski, others go with Cristiano Ronaldo and there are those who give him the pole position to Erling Haaland. Carlo Ancelotti, however, is at the top of his center forward. In an interview for him daily AS, the Italian coach commented that, in his understanding, Karim Benzema is the best striker in the world today.

Carletto He based his judgment on the footballing ability (known to all for more than a decade) and the scoring consistency that KB9 has had so far in the 2021/22 season. And, the truth is, he is not saying any nonsense.

ANCELOTTI: “I BELIEVE THAT BENZEMA IS THE BEST 9 IN THE WORLD”

– Joaquín Maroto (journalist): “Is Benzema the best striker in the world today?”

– Carlo Ancelotti: “I think so, I think so because he has continuity in scoring goals. I think that now what stands out the most in a forward is continuity (goalscorer), and he is having it as Lewandowski is having, as Haaland has it and as Cristiano Ronaldo has it. They keep scoring and this makes a difference ”.

Likewise, more than just pigeonhole him as an attacker, Ancelotti defines Karim as a great footballer. A total player.

Undefeated data. Karim Benzema registers 20 goals and 8 assists in 23 games played this season with Real Madrid. From video game.

Did you know…? Karim Benzema is just 1 goal away from reaching 300 official scores for Real Madrid. He would be the fourth player to do so after Cristiano Ronaldo (450), Raúl (323) and Alfredo Di Stéfano (308).