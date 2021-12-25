Bolsonaro pardoned police and military convicted of crimes in the exercise of their functions for Christmas

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro

The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has pardoned members of the security forces, both police and military, convicted of crimes for Christmas committed in the exercise of their functions, as well as prisoners with serious illnesses.

The decree of pardon, published this December 24 in the Official Gazette of the Union, follows in the wake of the dictations in previous years, which also benefited these groups, as indicated ‘O Globe’.

The pardoned uniformed men are those who have incurred in unintentional crimes due to their work, either in the exercise of their functions or due to the risk derived from them.

The second group of pardons are prisoners with serious illnesses that require continuous care that they cannot receive in the penitentiary facilities, among which they mention cancer or AIDS patients.

In accordance with ‘O Globo’, Bolsonaro was expected to also forgive inmates who have serious consequences of COVID-19, although this third group has finally been excluded.

It is the third consecutive year that Bolsonaro, who has made public safety one of his main flags, pardons law enforcement officers taking advantage of the Christmas holidays.

On the other hand, Bolsonaro presented this Thursday the “formal greeting” to the leftist Gabriel Boric, elected president of Chile last Sunday through a brief note released by the Foreign Ministry.

President-elect Gabriel Boric

The greeting was given four days after the official result of the elections in the southern country was known, something that the Brazilian president attributed to the rest that had been taken in recent days.

“I recently finished arriving on a trip and decided to Itamaraty (the palace where the Foreign Ministry works) to present formal greetings to the president-elect of Chile”Said the Brazilian president during the live broadcast that he carries out weekly on social networks.

In a somewhat cavalier tone, the right-wing leader announced the result of the elections in the southern country.

“Practically half of the population abstained and with the other half that went to vote (the result) gave 55% for this Boric and 45% for Kast,” he said.

Boric won the far-right candidate José Antonio Kast in the second round of the elections held last Sunday in Chile with 55.8% of the votes.

Bolsonaro was the only Latin American leader who had not congratulated Boric after his election as the new president of Chile, something that is already usual in the Brazilian president, who also took time to greet other left-wing candidates who came to power in their countries, such as This was the case of Alberto Fernández, when he won the elections in Argentina.

In the note sent this Thursday, the Government of Brazil wished Boric success in his mandate and expressed its willingness to strengthen bilateral ties and work together for initiatives in the region.

“By reaffirming the solidity of the ties of friendship and cooperation, the Brazilian Government expresses its willingness to work with the Chilean authorities to strengthen bilateral and regional initiatives in favor of the objectives of economic development, the defense of freedom and democracy, and respect for the rule of law ”, says the note released by the Brazilian Foreign Ministry.

(With information from Europa Press)

