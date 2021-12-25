Bubbly assets? Champagne overtook big tech and bitcoin in 2021

Bottles of French champagne Moet & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot (Photo: Reuters)

If you have invested this year in champagne ‘vintage‘, you may be tempted to uncork: the most coveted bottles They have outperformed major financial market assets, from big tech companies to Bitcoin.

The online platforms that allow you to trade with the vintages of wine, champagne Y spirits Most desired, like stocks or currencies, have registered a record activity and extraordinary price movements this year.

Data from LiveTrade, which manages the “Bordeaux Index”Of the drinks, showed that champagne accounted for 15 of the 20 biggest price increases on the platform in 2021.

The rise was led by the vintage of 2002 by Salon le Mesnil, described by its producer as “Captivating like a samurai sword”. Its value has risen more than 80% in 2021 both on LiveTrade and on another wine platform, Liv-ex, and it currently sells for around £ 11,700 a bottle ($ 15,700).

That exceeds the rise in 75% of bitcoin and is almost five times more than the 18% made by the NYFANG + TM stock index of Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Google, Tesla and Microsoft, which have driven the gains of the global stock market of late.

The Taittinger’s 2006 Comtes de Champagne also shone, together with the 2002 and 1996 Krug vintages, with price increases of over 70%, while the Krug 2000, the Bollinger La Grande Année 2007, the Cristal Rosé 2008 and the Dom Pérignon P2 2002 experienced increases of 54% -55 %.

The CEO of LiveTrade, Matthew O’Connell, said several factors drove the fine wine trade boom this year: “From low interest rates and high levels of savings accumulated by the wealthy during numerous global closings, to increased attention to hard assets in the face of strong inflationary pressures ”.

The Champagne 50 index was the highest performing sub-index of the Liv-ex Fine Wine 1000, with a rise of 33.8% so far this year.

