Cali, champion of a League with anecdotes, controversies and outstanding facts

Osorio, the disappointment



Coach Juan Carlos Osorio, who generated a lot of enthusiasm with his arrival at América, could never get a team that would please the stands despite his classification to home runs, a condition that the managers put on him so that he could continue at the helm of the scarlet team. In addition, the Risaraldense strategist had several false starts in the press conferences, which generated a heavy atmosphere with the partiality of the Red Devils. Former América player, Harold Lozano, said that Osorio is unlikely to convince the fans after the way he referred to them, when he said they did not want the team. “The only thing that saves that relationship is a title and it seems to me that there is still no team for that, hopefully it will be well reinforced by 2022.”

the antioqueño balance



Of the four teams from Antioquia, Nacional was the one with the best performance, although it deflated in the final phase after having ridden all against all and classified as the leader with 42 units, six points more than the second, Millonarios (36). For its part, Medellín disappointed its fans because it was not possible to classify the home runs with either coach Hernán Darío Gómez or Julio Comesaña. Envigado started the tournament very well, but the irregularities cost him the position among the eight on the end of all against all. However, he projected players from the quarry as usual. While the one with the most discreet campaign was Rionegro Águilas, who finished behind the eight, in position 13, 4 points behind eighth (America, with 29).

Torres was ratified



Hernán Torres once again demonstrated his capabilities. After being champion in the first semester, he returned to lead Tolima to the final. Before he was criticized for being a coach who always lacked a penny for the peso, but in recent years he has become one of the best in the country and a winner. He was champion with Millonarios in the second half of 2012, he ascended to América in 2016, he also won the Clausura 2018 tournament with Melgar in Peru. He says this is due to dedication, discipline, work, and God’s hand in his career. Despite not achieving the two-time championship, Torres becomes one of the most important coaches in Colombian football and, like other of his colleagues, can dream of ever having the opportunity to lead the Colombian National Team of seniors. At 60 years of age, he still has a long way to go in his profession to continue promoting players who in other clubs have not made the grade, but under his command in Tolima they became important showing high performance.

Chunga, the porterazo



The 30-year-old from Barranquilla, José Luis Chunga, was decisive throughout the second semester despite the fact that his team, Alianza Petrolera, did not qualify for the final. Chunga kept his goal to zero six times. Added to this is his excellent save average, which was 4.4 every 960 minutes, being the best goalkeeper average in the tournament. He also received 16.8 kills every 90 minutes and conceded just one goal in the same time span. Overall, he had 105 saves in 24 appearances. The second in this statistic was Harlen Castillo, from Deportivo Pereira, with 79 clearances in 23 games. Chunga is one of the options to reach Atlético Nacional’s goal next season.

Preciado, the scorer



The 27-year-old striker from Tucumán returned to Colombian soccer after spending four seasons with Chinese soccer. Although he did not have a team, he always said that his wish was to play for Cali. He trained alone, he was all the first semester of 2021 waiting for an opportunity and on social networks he called for the sugar team to hire him, until on July 10 the team made his connection official. The first match played with the sugar producers was on the 17th of that month. At the end of the League he finished with 13 goals beating Fernando Uribe from Millonarios, to take the golden spoils and give the sugar club the star. In 2015 it had been the Apertura’s silver loot with the same 13 entries. In 2017 he was the top scorer in China League One with 23 goals.

Yaser, The Revelation

