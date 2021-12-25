Can you get the omicron variant if you have had COVID?

We are all exhausted and this new variant of the coronavirus is making the situation worse. But experts warn that we cannot lower our guard because the omicron strain has made one point clear: you can contract the variant despite previous infection and vaccination.

Research shows that both coronavirus infection and vaccination offer immunity that can protect people from getting sick again, regardless of the variant involved. But it is still unclear to what extent and for how long, a scientific gap that only time can fill. Regardless of how immunity is acquired, it is not known who develops effective antibodies, or why they last longer for some than for others.

However, emerging evidence shows that omicron does a better job of infecting people with a history of COVID-19 and evading the vaccine’s defenses compared to other variants.

Experts caution that the data collected so far is premature, so we’ll learn more about omicron reinfection and how personal behaviors, including wearing face masks and frequent screening tests, matter as time goes by.

“For those who are not vaccinated, a winter of serious illness and death awaits you, your families and the hospitals, which may soon overwhelm,” said Jeffrey Zients, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator, of the wave of the omicron during a briefing on December 17. “You should wear the mask in closed public places. Get vaccinated, get your kids vaccinated and get the booster shot when they are eligible. “

How likely are you to get the omicron strain if you have already had COVID-19?

Previous COVID-19 offers some protection against reinfection, however the omicron variant is stealing a great deal of power from so-called natural immunity.

A recent study of more than 12,000 suspected omicron infections in England found that the risk of reinfection with the new variant is 5.4 times that of the delta variant. This suggests that your previous infection may offer only 19% protection against reinfection with omicron.

Before the new variant appeared, the vaccine offered 85% protection against COVID-19 infection for the second time for six months, researchers from Imperial College London said in a press release.

A small CDC study confirms that re-infection with omicron is possible. Among the 43 cases of the new variant, 14% previously tested positive for the coronavirus.

Other research conducted in South Africa, where the variant was first identified omicron, show an increased risk of reinfection by this virus.

Among 35,670 people with a history of at least two coronavirus infections, 47 experienced their third case in November, “suggesting that many third infections are associated with transmission of the omicron variant,” the researchers wrote in their non-peer-reviewed study. Posted on December 2. The same study found no evidence of an increased risk of reinfection with the delta variant just a month earlier.

Why is reinfection with omicron more likely than with other variants?

Researchers have found more than 30 mutations in the spicular protein of the omicron variant – the part the coronavirus uses to enter human cells – which could be one of many reasons why it spreads so rapidly.

A study from the University of Hong Kong found that omicron reproduces 70 times faster in the respiratory system compared to the delta strain and the parent strain of the coronavirus one day after exposure.

The faster one multiplies in the body, the faster it can spread between people, the researchers said.

A Christmas party at a company in Norway revealed that the incubation period of the omicron, the time that elapses between exposure and the onset of symptoms, It was from about three days, which is short compared to other variants and means that people infected with omicron can get sick more quickly.

How likely are you to get the omicron strain if you are vaccinated?

Early data shows that two doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines offer less protection against omicron, although they are still effective in preventing serious disease; the doses of reactivation the boosters increase it significantly. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccines offer little to no protection against the strain. omicron.

But you can get the omicron strain, despite full vaccination, and reactivation.

A study conducted in Denmark shows that 599 people with a case of omicron, out of a total of 785, were fully vaccinated at the time of infection, and another 56 had received the reactivation dose.

The CDC study of 43 omicron cases found that 34 had occurred in fully vaccinated people, including 14 with reactivation doses.

“Early information definitely supports that there are enough mutations in the right place in the omicron variant to escape the maximum benefits of the vaccine,” Dr. Shira Abeles, an infectious disease specialist at UC San Diego Health in California, told Healthline. . “But we are optimistic that there will be partial protection. So yes, we may be more easily infected, but we remain optimistic that it will not occur. [un gran aumento de] hospitalizations and deaths ”.

The CDC said they hope that “anyone infected with the strain omicron can spread the virus to others, even if they are vaccinated or have no symptoms ”.

This story was originally published on December 24, 2021 11:16 am.