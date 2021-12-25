Capi Pérez opens his heart and tells what his saddest Christmas was

Carlos Alberto Pérez Ibarra, better known as The Cap Pérez, revealed that during his childhood he lived very happy Christmases; however, it was during his early adulthood that he experienced one of the saddest times of his life.

According to what The Cap told in an interview with TVyNovelas, during his childhood in Aguascalientes he used to celebrate the holidays with his family.

She mentioned that they used to celebrate them in the company of her paternal grandmother, Chelo, and her grandmother, Cande, on her mother’s side. With them he made the traditional posadas, which include rosary, posada, dinner, piñata and gifts.

In addition, The Cap Pérez commented that what he enjoyed the most about Christmas was that the God child It brought him practically everything he asked for and even more.

And although, he assured, that he had a time during his adolescence when parties no longer seemed

so funny and he became a “Grinch”, with the passage of time and maturity he valued more

time spent with loved ones.

In fact, The Cap Pérez revealed that now that he lives alone when he has the opportunity to host his family in

his home in Mexico City, he lives the most magical Christmases, as he enjoys pampering his family.

“When you are grown up you understand that the coolest thing is not that they give you gifts but give them away and see the reaction of the people,” he declared Cap Pérez.

What was your saddest Christmas?

The Cap Pérez explained that one of his saddest Christmases was one that happened in Los Angeles United States. This is because for work reasons he had to be alone and felt melancholy to think that his close relatives were in Aguascalientes enjoying the end of the year together.

You may also like:

Silvia Pinal: They reveal what their Christmas celebration will be like from the hospital

Sergio Mayer’s controversial advice to Sarita Sosa would lead Yimmy Ortiz to prison

Cynthia Rodríguez, pregnant? The host’s request to TV Azteca unleashes doubts

Christian Nodal explodes against Andrea Legarreta after hearing his marriage advice