Carmack insists that Quest 2 will continue to be sold long after the launch of Project Cambria

Meta’s CTO Andrew Bosworth He has written an article on the Reality Labs blog taking stock of what 2021 has been like and mentioning the projects they are working on in 2022, such as the high-end Project Cambria viewer that will be launched next year. John Carmack has responded to this statement to make it clear that this new viewer will not replace the current Quest 2 viewer on the market.

An important point here is that the “Project Cambria” product will * NOT * replace Quest 2, it will be sold alongside it. Quest 2 will have a long life “

It is not the first time that those responsible for Meta / Reality Labs clarify that Quest 2 will have a long life, especially as a result of rumors of a possible launch this year of Quest 3 or Quest Pro. otherwise, it is clear that Project Cambria and Quest 2 will coexist in the market at the same time, one as a standard economic scope and the other as a high-performance scope.

Regarding the features that Project Cambira will incorporate, in the thread of that tweet there may be a clue of what it might not carry: varifocal lenses. Someone asks when there will be a viewfinder with variable focus lenses, something to which Carmack replies that “eye tracking has to be super robust before I can even consider the cost / benefit of doing dynamic varifocal.” And he continues “possibly a ‘magic screen’ could build the light field directly, but today we don’t know how to do it at a reasonable price.”

This week it was known that Meta would have acquired the ImagineOptix lens company, but from Carmack’s words it seems clear that their technology is still too expensive to incorporate it into a commercial viewer, so either Project Cambria’s price is too high or there will be technologically possible features that we won’t see on Reality Labs devices in 2022.