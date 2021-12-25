Case Closed: this was the most TERRIBLE experience that Dr. Polo had to solve

The TV host and lawyer, Ana Maria Polo 62, achieved fame throughout Latin America thanks to his program Case closed that was on the air for almost two decades on the Telemundo network with repetitions on the air channels of the region.

Ana Maria Polo. Source: Terra file

This format was the one that led her to fame but before Ana Maria Polo She participated in another program called “Couples Room” in which she was neither a driver nor a lawyer but served as an arbitrator who resolved conflicts between the parties who voluntarily arrived at the space.

Before reaching television, Ana Maria Polo he worked in his law firm in the city of Florida in Miami. As everyone knows, her specialty is family law, so all the people who had problems of this type came to her in a particular way for help.

The truth is that the past of Ana Maria Polo Before Case Closed, he marked her with fire, and a few years ago she told what was the most terrible experience that she had to live. When she was in “Couples Room” she acted as a referee and separated a couple, but shortly after she was witness to how the ex-husband murdered the woman.

While she did not suffer any physical harm, Ana Maria Polo She was greatly affected by the situation on a psychological level and always showed her pain for what happened, both in press releases and also on social networks where on more than one occasion she has raised the flag against gender violence.