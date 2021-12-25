Chico disguises himself as Spiderman to ask his friend to marry him; she rejects it and it goes viral (VIDEO)

A guy took advantage of the premiere of Spider-Man: No way home for dress up the superhero and so ask your friend to marry you, which was recorded on video; However, she rejected it and the moment went viral on social networks.

And it is that through social networks the case of this young man was disseminated, who was described as a “fallen soldier“, Although others pointed out that this request is a type of unnecessary pressure.

In fact, despite the efforts of a young man to do something unique and unforgettable, it did not end in the best way for him.

The events occurred in a movie theater waiting room, prior to the start of the show “Spider-Man: No way home.”

In the video you can see the character walking towards the young woman. When “Spiderman“He appears before her, he begins to perform some ropes to try to impress her.

The girl only smiles and takes photos and video with her cell phone. Everything was going well until an accomplice of the superhero shows a card with the question:Will you be my girlfriend?

However, before the surprise request, the young woman realized that it was her friend, so she rejected him.

“Why are you doing this? ”, Asked the young woman in the presence of the others, so that everything was captured in a shameful moment.

