Chiquis Rivera turns on the networks by ONLY wearing a bow this Christmas | PHOTO

Celebrities are sharing their Christmas photos wishing their followers happy holidays, however, Chiquis Rivera placeholder image He turned on social networks by uploading an atypical image, since he posed with only one Red bow that it covered few parts of his statuesque body.

The daughter of Jenni Rivera is known to be an example for curvy women“As it has shown that wide bodies can also look sexy and provocative. The singer, also a singer, likes to wear different clothes, among which are tight bodys that leave little to the imagination, as well as fitted dresses and very sensual lingerie.

Chiquis Rivera is wrapped as a Christmas gift

On her Instagram account, the interpreter of ‘Extra hours‘published a photograph that left his 4.9 million followers speechless, as it appears above a Santa’s sleigh wearing a giant red bow, which looks like a “little clown” that shows her legs and more parts of her body.

Without any shame, the Mexican regional singer poses very sensual in the middle of a Christmas scene, because in addition to the transportation of Santa Claus, there is also a pine decorated with spheres and lights in the background, while it is surrounded by cotton that pretends to be snow from the North Pole.

Like everyone who wears a sensual garment, he obtained thousands of “likes“In a few minutes, because with only two hours of being published it has already generated more than 47 thousand” likes “and hundreds of comments in which they recognize that she is a very attractive and risky woman by showing herself like this in their personal accounts.

