Chivas: José “Jamaicón” Villegas dies

Sad news comes to the rojiblanca family and it is that this December 24, on Christmas Eve, José Efrén “Jamaicón” Villegas has died, according to reports from his family. The member of Campeonísimo Guadalajara died at 87 years of age.

Villegas was twice World Cup, in Sweden 1958 and Chile 1962, however his legacy remains in history with the team of his loves, Guadalajara, with whom he raised the title eight times, being one of the top winners of the institution, so Chivas and the rojiblancos owe a lot to this former defense of prosapia.

José Villegas was originally from the city of Guadalajara and was born on June 20, 1934 and he became famous, in addition to his great quality with the ball and in the defense of the Sacred Flock, for coining the phrase “the evil of the Jamaicón”, and it is that the story tells that prior to the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, the Mexican National Team performed a tour of several friendly matches in Europe, and the time he was away from home was so long that the footballer began to miss his family and the Mexican food that his mother cooked.

“I miss my mommy, I have not eaten a beer for days and life is not life if I am not in my land”, thus the legend of “Jamaicón evil” was born, a phrase that did not obscure at all his ability on the field of play .

As a defender, José Villegas played 20 years, from 1952 to 1972 and won eight league titles, shaping the Champion Guadalajara.

