Chivas News Today: More Trouble for Chivas, Now Legal

December 23, 2021 5:26 p.m.

It rains on the wet Guadalajara Sports Club with his latest news, which is not good at all. In addition to the problems they are having to close reinforcements, they are also having them in the courts.

Every day that passes are hours lost to be able to announce reinforcements and that these can be put in tune for the Closing 2022. Every day the fans are more impatient, to the point of taking their “campaign against the board” to the next level, even threatening not to even go to the Stadium.

The most recent moments are not going quite well, but the latest news does not stop and the present continues to advance. Get to know the latest about the holy flock:

‘Piojo’ Alvarado does not want to go to Chivas

As has been known, Roberto Alvarado is not convinced of going to Guadalajara, Juan Reynoso does not want to let him go either, it is Álvaro Dávila and Héctor Lara who want to carry out this exchange of pieces, which would see the player leave La Noria.

Toño Rodríguez is already a White Rooster

As several reports advanced, goalkeeper Toño Rodríguez leaves Chivas to now be the goalkeeper for the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro. Thus, the rojiblanco canterano faces a new departure from the herd.

What Alan Pulido would take if he wins the lawsuit against Chivas

Not all are problems on the court, also legally. Well, the Diario Récord reports that Alan Pulido would take about $ 2,000,000 dollars, if he wins the trial against Chivas, who did not pay him the corresponding percentage of his departure to Sporting Kansas City, the percentage that he had was close to a million dollars, which would now be duplicated, if they win the trial.

Córdova says Tigres is bigger than Chivas

Sebastián Córdova is a new Tigres player, and in an interview with TUDN he affirmed that the felines are a bigger team than Chivas, and that was one of the reasons why he chose to arrive at UANL, before Guadalajara.

No news from Rodolfo Pizarro

One more day that passes without concrete things about the future of Rodolfo Pizarro on a possible return to Chivas. Things still do not progress as expected, and everything continues at the same point.

Van Rankin returns to Chivas

Although it was said that it was going to be bought by the Portland Timbers of the MLS, Josecarlos van Rankin said goodbye to the club, and must report to Chivas when indicated, as he has a contract until June 2022.

Mario García wants to train Chivas

The brand new champion coach in the Expansion League with Atlante, Mario García, claims to be the ideal coach to lead Guadalajara, and raises his hand to do so, if they call him.