Christian Nodal responds sharply to Andrea Legarreta about his marriage advice

Christian nodal has been characterized by speaking frankly about his love for Belinda; Therefore, after learning that the veteran driver of TODAY, Andrea Legarreta, advised him to marry for separate goods, he did not hesitate to send her a message.

In an interview with “Ventaneando”, the interpreter of “Goodbye Love” He said, with all due respect, that he does not even know the driver, so he would not dare to comment on their relationships.

“I think that everyone has to take care of their life, with all due respect I say, I would never dare to give an opinion of someone else without knowing that person, and I do not know that person, but I send them a lot of love, many blessings and a lot of good vibes, “said Christian Nodal.

On the other hand, he revealed that, at the moment, he is not looking to be a father, but assured that his wedding plans with Belinda continue.

“God’s plans are perfect and we are on the path that God is guiding us and for now is all there is,” said the Mexican regional singer.

Finally, he explained that he will spend the end of the year holidays with the family of his future wife. “I am going to spend it with my wife and her family. Yes, Beli decorated it very beautifully there, so she is very excited and so am I “, she concluded Christian Nodal.

It is worth mentioning that, so far, Belinda He has not commented on the advice given by Andrea Legarreta; however, it is most likely that he will not say something on the subject, since in a recent interview he commented that “if you start to involve everyone who has an opinion, it is as if you ate arsenic, literally”.

