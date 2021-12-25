Christmas photos: Tricks to improve the photos with the cell phone – Technology Tutorials – Technology

During these holidays, good memories are essential and Photographs they can manage to freeze time and return to the past in a matter of seconds.

It is possible that, during the previous ChristmasYou have tried to take different photos, but maybe they did not turn out as expected and you gave up.

Factors such as light, optics and composition are decisive for a moment to be well captured. If you take these characteristics into account, you can take incredible photos with your cell phone.

So excuses for not having one professional camera were in the past, here we bring you a list of tips or tricks to take excellent portraits and get some authentic “magazine” photos.

Clean the optics

The first step is to clean the chamber.

It is important to highlight that in the constant use of cell phone, your fingers may mistakenly touch the lens or camera. This generates stains or dirt that will clearly be noticeable in the photograph.

For this reason, it is recommended that before starting the session, you clean the lens very well, this will immediately improve the image.

Additionally, this step will decrease the chances of fuzzy or oddly textured results.

Improve stability

Put the cell phone on something firm and capture the best moments of this Christmas.

It may seem absurd, but having your phone steady is crucial to getting even better photos.

For that, it is advisable to take the mobile with both hands and use the screen shutter.

If you feel that you are shaking a lot, it is best to find a way to perform a medium. The most practical are books or the table.

It all depends on your practicality and creativity. Remember to locate the device at eye level to avoid awkward positions.

Find good light

In light, the images are better.

Photographs were previously said to be drawings with light and clearly this factor It’s very important. So keep in mind the position and the amount.

It is recommended that the light source is in front. This way the image will be more uniform and with more detail.

If it is located behind, the images will be, as it is commonly called, ‘backlit’. If it is on top, the dark circles will be marked and if it is on the side it will create a ‘chiaroscuro’ in which a part of the face will not be seen or will be darker.

Be assertive with composition

The secret is in the details.

One of the biggest secrets of a good photographer is the composition. If you better position the elements that appear in the photo, the image can change in just a few seconds.

There is something called ‘The law of thirds’, which consists of locating the subject further to the right or further to the left. This detail will give it a more professional touch.

Avoid cut people’s legs right at the knee. Take care of your bottom, stand on the best wall of your house, leave a little space at the top of the head and to the sides of the person.

Avoid zoom

The best way to maintain the quality of the images is to zoom in.

Zoom is a tool designed to make taking pictures easier. However, it can make you pass a bad move.

It turns out that the sensors of the mobile cameras They are quite small, so if you try too hard, the result will not be the same.

So if he were to abuse the zoom, the image will be pixelated, without sharpness and surely it would not be worthy of sharing.

So no matter how bulky it may be, it’s best to get closer to your subject and shutter from a shorter distance.

Flash as a last resort

For both front and rear cameras, it is best to avoid the flash.

As well as the zoom, the flash it is good to use it, but not to abuse it. It is better to find a place with light and leave this option as a last resort.

And although the tool It can work well in dark spaces, most likely the photos will have some red eyes, there is a strange light, some parts brighten more than others and the image color will be lost. For example, if you are in a warm atmosphere, the photo will not show that.

The magic of editing

The editing applications are perfect for downloading on your cell phone.

This step is not essential, but using retouch in some photographs they can certainly improve the result of the images.

Some of the easier to use programs are: KineMaster, InShot, Quik and Magisto.

With these Applications you will be able to modify the sharpness, the color, the temperature, among others.

