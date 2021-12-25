Christmas with extreme weather: Snowfall, floods and heat wave

Snowfall will continue in the West, according to NWS.

Residents along the west coast of the United States can expect to see Flash floods due to heavy rains during the weekend of Christmas, while snow will accumulate in the mountains, creating extremely difficult conditions on the roads.

Meanwhile, in the central and southern United States, warm temperatures They have made winter look like spring.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warns it will be a “wet, wintry, windy, white Christmas for some in the west with dangerous travel conditions in mountainous terrain.”

Storms have already washed away or damaged parts of some mountain roads in southern California.

This is typical on mountain roads during storms. Photos depict last night on SR 243 and this morning on SR 111 heading to Palm Springs. Please avoid travel during these storms. And never cross over running water as shown above. pic.twitter.com/n0YDyssiT7 – Caltrans District 8 (@ Caltrans8) December 24, 2021

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning until 12:30 a.m. tonight, local time, to West Los Angeles County and Ventura in southern California, with possible urban and small stream flooding, as well as a flood advisory in parts of Arizona until Friday afternoon.

Flash flood advisories in Southern California cover more than 10 million people, including San Diego, Anaheim, San Bernardino, and Palm Springs over the weekend.

Winter storms even could bring a rare chance of snow to Seattle and Portland.

Parts of Northwest California, Rocky Mountain National Park, Washington State, the Mountains of Summit County, among other areas, They are under warnings for winter storms, snowfall and dangerous weather forecasts over the weekend. Cooler than normal conditions are expected for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The western US will continue to see periods of locally heavy rain and heavy snow through the weekend. High winds may cause power outages, difficult travel, and create critical fire weather today in the southern Rockies and Plains. Rain, snow, and ice in New England today. pic.twitter.com/0cd6sLFTGG – National Weather Service (@NWS) December 24, 2021

Heavy snowfall is expected at higher elevations, with total accumulations for certain areas potentially reaching up to 22 inches. On Christmas night, parts of the Sierra Nevada, Cascades and Salmon Mountains could measure more than four feet of snow. Residents are urged to delay all travel and to exercise extreme caution if they must leave the house.

Unusually warm temperatures at Christmas?

Meanwhile, Areas across much of the central and southern United States are receiving Christmas weekend in unusually warm weather, with temperatures that could break records.

“Those who dream of a white Christmas in much of the central and southern United States have to settle for spring temperatures this Christmas,” the National Weather Service said Friday.

Active West, warm South, & weak wintry systems in the Northeast persists. Burn scar flash flooding potential in the Southwest, feet of mountain snow with lowering snow levels, & powerful winds creating areas of critical fire weather risks into the Plains are expected. pic.twitter.com/mSSgyKVhmn – National Weather Service (@NWS) December 24, 2021

States from the Middle Mississippi Valley to West Texas They could see their warmest Christmas Eve and Christmas day ever recorded, with high temperatures of 70 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit during the day, predicts the weather agency.

Parts of the central and southern United States may experience their warmest Christmas Eve and #Christmas Day on record, with highs climbing into the 70s and 80s (30+ degrees above average!). Meanwhile, bitterly cold air is expected to remain across the Northern High Plains. pic.twitter.com/TXQ8a7VAdh– NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) December 24, 2021

That would be more than 30 degrees above average. Temperatures from the Ohio Valley to the Southern Plains are forecast to be 25-35 degrees above normal.

The extremes of hot and cold will continue next week

The National Weather Service predicted dangerous cold will sweep across the northwest and northern plains with temperatures well below normal across the west. in the middle of next week. But nevertheless, before this eIn the cold air blast there will be record heat where dozens of records can fall.

The Eastern US stays on the warmer side as we approach the new year, but a surge of cold entering from Canada will see temperatures plunging from the Northern Plains to the Pacific Northwest as we enter the inter-holiday week. pic.twitter.com/izNCjI2IlK– National Weather Service (@NWS) December 23, 2021

From Texas to the Southeastern United States, it will feel less like December and more like spring.

Along with the warm temperatures, the Storm Prediction Center issued a level 2 of 3 of critical fire hazard for parts of West Texas on Friday.

Red flag warnings are spread across parts of New Mexico, Texas, and Oklahoma, where sustained 30-mile-per-hour winds and dry conditions could easily lead to a wildfire escalation.

With information from NWS, CNN and CBS News

