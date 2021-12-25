CORONAVIRUS – New record of infections in Spain and tests are missing

Spain reached a new record for daily coronavirus infections, and citizens seeking to know if they can transmit the virus before Christmas gatherings line up in long lines amid a shortage of tests.

The nearly 73,000 new cases registered on Thursday set Spain’s third consecutive record in the same number of days.

The 14-day national infection rate rose to its highest level this year: 911 new cases per 100,000 residents.

The Spanish government has ordered the mandatory use of masks outdoors, with few exceptions, starting yesterday Friday.

However, the authorities rule out measures that could harm the economy – such as the closure of bars and restaurants – or the limitation of meetings, which would be unacceptable during the festive period.

Instead, they rely mostly on the use of masks, social distancing and vaccines, measures that have relatively few detractors in Spain and to which experts attribute a lower rate of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 than in previous waves of the virus.

Fourth dose in Chile

Chilean authorities announced Thursday that a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines will be administered in the country.

The announcement came on the same day that President Sebastián Piñera commemorated the start of the vaccination campaign, which has placed Chile at the head of Latin America and the world in the administration of these drugs. The president added that the application of the fourth dose would begin in February and that the necessary doses are already in place.

“Our fourth dose scheme will also be heterologous, that is, vaccinate with a different vaccine than the one that was given in the first and second doses,” said the Minister of Health, Enrique Paris, when making the announcement yesterday Thursday. .

“We managed to secure more than 40 million doses of vaccines for the year that is ending and we have also ensured, and this we told the president-elect, the necessary vaccines for next year,” said Piñera.

Leftist Gabriel Boric, 35, will take office in March.

Ecuador

On Thursday, the Ecuadorian government declared vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory, with immediate effect, due to the increase in infections and the circulation of new variants of that virus such as omicron, which at the international level is causing pressure on hospital systems.

China

Beijing yesterday confined Xi’an, a city of 13 million inhabitants, in order to combat an increase in coronavirus infections, while the country redoubles its policy of “zero tolerance” a few weeks before the Winter Olympics.