Covid-19 child hospitalizations quadruple in New York, Texas and Pennsylvania | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Amid the unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases in New York, New York State health authorities made an “urgent” call for parents, pediatricians and teachers to join in protecting younger New Yorkers from an incredible rise in hospitalizations of children and adolescents due to covid-19.
Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett in a statement said Friday: “We are alerting New Yorkers to this recent surprising increase in pediatric admissions for covid-19 so that pediatricians, parents and guardians can take urgent measures to protect to our youngest New Yorkers, “he said
The unusual warning, on the eve of holidays as important as Christmas and the New Year, occurs when the omicron variant of covid-19 has led New York to break infection records, reporting 44,000 new registered infections on Friday.
After Thanksgiving celebrations, New York reported an alarming increase in infections. This did not stop and now, the daily number of new hospitalizations for covid-19 is growing more than 30% per day in the Big Apple alone. But the authorities point to a particular problem in the city with children, with a four-fold increase in those under 18 years of age, in the last three weeks.
During the same period, the total of Covid-19 hospitalizations in NYC grew 170%, which suggests that younger children are getting much sicker at a higher rate.
About half of those hospitalizations were of children under 5 years old, who are not eligible to be vaccinated.
However, among the rest, in the most recent week, none of the admitted children aged 5 to 11 years, and only a third of the children aged 12 to 17 years, were fully vaccinated.
Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania Also Report Increases in Childhood Hospitalizations
This morning The Washington Post reported that New York, along with Ohio, Texas and Pennsylvania have been particularly affected due to this increase in child hospitalizations due to the virus. Likewise, that newspaper indicated that, as of Thursday, there were 1,987 pediatric patients with COVID-19 hospitalized nationwide. This represents a 31% increase in 10 days, according to an analysis by that newspaper.
Nathan Hagstrom, president of pediatrics for the Lehigh Valley Health Network, which operates hospitals in the Allentown-Bethlehem region of Pennsylvania, said that between 20-30% of coronavirus tests in school-age children and adolescents are testing positive, and that two-thirds are symptomatic. In Pennsylvania, children’s hospitalizations are double than they were at the previous peak last winter and the highest in the pandemic.
In Houston, hospitalizations among children with covid-19 have also doubled in the last week and more than 20% of children in outpatient clinics test positive for the virus.
“It’s crazy,” said Stanley Spinner, medical director and vice president of Texas Children’s Pediatrics and Texas Children’s Urgent Care. “And we hope that those numbers increase over the next two weeks. “Spinner said infections occur in both vaccinated and unvaccinated children, and that most of those who have received the injections have” much less significant symptoms. “
Child hospitalizations due to covid-19 on the rise
A report from the American Academy of Pediatrics, Since the pandemic began, nearly 7.4 million children and adolescents have been infected, with just 170,000 more added to that total in the past week alone.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, New York has recorded 37 deaths from covid-19 among children, about a third of whom also had another serious illness such as cancer or diabetes when they died.
Across the state, rates of vaccine use in children have been relatively low. As of Friday, only 16% of eligible children ages 5-11 and 64% of eligible children ages 12-17 were fully vaccinated.
