‘CR7 separated us as a team’; Buffon reveals ‘problems’ at Juventus

One of the more striking movements and unexpected events in recent years was the exit from Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid to play with the Juventus, signing that was on everyone’s lips although in the end it was not what was expected, since CR7 and company won everything at the local level but did not win the Champions League.

Gianluigi Buffon, who is open to playing in Liga MX, revealed that Cristiano’s arrival at Juventus contributed a lot in different areas, but at the collective level it ended up affecting them more than it should, since that union they had was forgotten and they lost the DNA that characterized them so much.

Cristiano brought ‘problems’ to Juve, according to Buffon

In an interview with ‘TUDN’, Gianluigi Buffon stated that one of the main intentions to lead to CR7 to Juventus was to win the Champions League, milestone that was never really very close.

In 2017 the Italian I almost won it with the team but they lost 4-1 to Real Madrid. He stressed that in those moments there was a great union and teamwork that made them get to that point, but coinciding with Cristiano Ronaldo, saw that everything was lost.

“We reached the Champions League final in 2017 because we were a team full of experience, but above all we were one whole. We lost that with Cristiano Ronaldo. Juventus had the opportunity to win the Champions League the first year it came, which was the year I was at PSG, and I couldn’t understand what happened. When I come back, I worked with CR7 for two years and we did well together but i think Juventus lost that DNA of being a team. “

Apparently the players of the Juventus believed that with only having Cristiano Ronaldo was enough to win games, besides that they stopped doing many things on the field.

Buffon believe that the Juventus lost humility and the desire to work for the fact of having Cristiano, something that they paid dearly, because their level of play was down and criticism was not long in coming.