dance with Antonela to the rhythm of “If I drink a beer” and a 2-meter tree

Messi and Rocuzzo, at the foot of his Christmas tree

On a direct flight, Lionel Messi arrived in Rosario from Paris on December 23 to spend the holidays with his family. It is already customary: he does it every year and, during those days, he acts like any other neighbor. He and his family disembarked from the Gulfstream V plane in the FBO area of ​​the airport and were accompanied by three friends: Leandro Paredes, Mauro Icardi and Ángel Di María, his teammates on the French team. The “Flea” now expects about nine days of vacation, since The next match that he will have to play will only be on January 3, for the French Cup against Vannes Olympique Club. If you wanted to extend your rest period for a few more days, you could reschedule your return for January 7 or 8, since on the 9th, Mauricio Pochettino’s team will need it, when they resume Ligue 1 against Lyon.

The coach of the French club, however, had anticipated that he will wait for them for the second day of the year: “We are going to go back to work on January 1 and, in the case of the South American players, so that they can spend the holidays with the family, they will return on the 2nd. The idea is that they can spend 7 or 8 days as a family and that they work with a specific plan for each day, to be prepared for the 3rd day to play against Vannes”.

Quickly, the captain of the Argentine team has already disconnected from his work and rests with his wife Antonela Rocuzzo and their children Thiago, Mateo and Ciro. A photo published yesterday by Rocuzzo on his Instagram profile showed the couple in a huge Christmas living room It ranges from a manger of gold-colored dolls to a tree about 2 meters high. Below, wrapped gifts for the children. Messi, with jean shorts and a white T-shirt. His wife, more formal: a red dress and high heels. Later, in more detail, Antonela uploaded a video in her stories in which the couple have fun in the later stage of the night. In a white travertilit patio they danced barefoot with their family group to the theme of Migrants “If I have a beer”.

This is going to be a necessary period of abstraction for Lio, who goes through an unusual context in Paris. Not used to criticism, he is still adapting to a much more physical football than the one that takes place in Spain. And the press has no mercy. “Night outings are a frequent topic when listing reasons why not everything is perfect in the millionaire PSG squad “, said the sports newspaper L’Equipe. The PSG footballers have fun in Paris and the club knows it, but there are times when they don’t hide it, like when Messi won his seventh Ballon d’Or.

January’s agenda

The French Ligue 1 leader (after 19 dates he has 46 points, 13 more than his bodyguards Nice and Olympique Marseille) will have a relatively light schedule during January. For the first month of the year, the match against Vannes is scheduled for the aforementioned day 3, at 5:10 p.m. (Argentine time). The following Sunday (9/1) he will visit Lyon. On the 15th, he will receive Stade Brestois. Finally, the 23 will be local to Reims.

On Messi’s agenda, and surely also on that of Di María and Paredes, The double competition will also begin. On the 27th, at 9:15 p.m., the Argentine team will visit Chile in the Calama desert for the South American Qualifiers. Although the Albiceleste team has already secured a place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, everything indicates that the three players will be summoned by coach Scaloni. Five days later, the national team will receive Colombia from 8:30 p.m.