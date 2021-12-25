Daniella Chávez dances in a dress and in front of the Christmas tree | INSTAGRAM

Good night is here and Christmas is very near, Daniella Chávez knows it very well and decided that she wants to be part of the best list of gifts for his fans, revealing a flirtatious video in which he was dancing in front of his pine

It is a very cute clip in which we could see how the influencer She wiggled and contoured in a pretty red Christmas mini dress, which she has been using for various photographs, making it clear that for her your admirers are very important to share something about these celebrations.

In the video we can see that their movements are calculated to raise the temperature of the Internet users, also wishing them to have an excellent time of healthy coexistence with the family.

Of course she herself will be enjoying the good company she has at home, Miami Florida, the city where he has managed to settle down and make his life one of his biggest dreams.

Even though that him dance It lasted about four seconds, followers did not stop playing it and enjoying it, also sharing it with others so that no one misses this beauty that deserves to be shared and much more these days.

Daniella Chávez has been sharing flirty photos and videos with a Christmas theme.



For Daniella Chávez, her Instagram is a way to stay close to those people who have helped her get to where she is today, so on many occasions she also seeks to take them with her to the elegant events they attend, with her cell phone records the most interesting moments and also sometimes takes photos with some fellow models who make them enjoy twice as much.

Recently he was also inviting his followers from Chile to participate in a raffle in which they can win money, in case he is from his native country you might be interested in the opportunity.

