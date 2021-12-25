Deportivo Cali: the player who would go to Europe, according to Dudamel

Rafael Dudamel, in dialogue with the program In The Play of RCN Radio, revealed the secret to get the Cali champion, referred to the future of Andres Colorado and assured that he requested the permanence of Theophilus Gutiérrez for the next season.

“One must treat the player truthfully and respect, not with the pat of falsehood, “said the Venezuelan coach, who became a catalyst, alongside Teófilo Gutiérrez, to reach the final stages and achieve the star.

Dudamel also spoke of the future of some players, including midfielder Andrés Colorado, who would leave the Verdiblancos ranks. “Yor I see it very difficult for Colorado to stay. I have known in the last hours that thas several offers from Europe”Added the technical director of the Valle del Cauca.

As to Teófilo Gutiérrez, the Deportivo Cali strategist made it clear that he wants the 36-year-old attacker to continue, although he acknowledged that the finances of the sugar team are not the best at the moment.

“My request is that Teo remain on the team. He knows he is a team player. He puts all his experience to the benefit of his teammates ”, added the DT.

For now, Deportivo Cali squad goes on vacation and will begin preseason at the end of the first week of January. Work will start thinking about the start of the Betplay League and the group stage of the Libertadores.