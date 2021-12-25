Díaz-Canel covers investments in which Chinese companies participate (+ Video) ›Cuba› Granma

“The promised is fulfilled,” said the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Miguel

Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, at the beginning of the tour he made this Thursday for investment objectives that are being developed in the country, with Chinese participation, and in which he was accompanied by the Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz.

Weeks ago, in a meeting at the Palace of the Revolution with businesswomen from several countries who have donated material and financial resources in solidarity to face the covid-19 pandemic, the President of the Republic made a separate meeting with representatives of companies from the People’s Republic of China, and it was proposed, before the end of 2021, to visit entities where they have a presence.

In the ueb Gráfica Habana, popularly known as Combinado de Perióticos Granma, Díaz-Canel verified the progress of the conversion project for the production of the press and other graphic materials, where Vice Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz and the headlines of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz, and Industries, Eloy Álvarez Martínez.

The project in the area of ​​polygraphy is national in scope, it is developed in Villa Clara, where the start-up dates from June 2020 and its operation is classified as successful; in Havana, whose work schedule will allow the printing of newspapers, magazines and other printed matter to begin in the summer of 2022; and in Holguín, where the conditions are prepared to start the major tasks.

In addition to the installation of modern technologies, the investment process has been including, among other activities, the capital repair of the buildings that give shelter, which in Havana include publishers of newspapers such as Juventud Rebelde, Trabajadores, Tribuna de La Habana and Granma. International, among other entities.

The printers will allow the circulation of newspapers, magazines, books for the educational system, school notebooks, posters and other standard and even luxury productions.

The versatility of these technologies – they explained – will be a contribution to import substitution, as they are capable of printing all kinds of products, including those that had to be ordered from companies abroad.

After inquiring about details of the investment process and the range of assortments that can be manufactured, the First Secretary stressed the need to pay the greatest attention to the installed equipment. “We have to take care of them and maintain them,” he emphasized.

He also indicated to diversify productions in all possible areas of graphic arts, to provide the widest range of printed goods, both to the population and to the demand of libraries and other institutions.

Díaz-Canel placed special emphasis on the manufacture of school notebooks, but not just any, it has to be a Cuban school notebook. The First Secretary imagined a unique notebook, his own, that collects in its concept and design our culture and history, and thus contributes from the symbolism, which objects must also have, to the integral formation of our children and adolescents.

After also visiting the Etecsa Network Operations Center, where Chinese investments are also made, the President of the Republic visited the headquarters of the Yutong branch, one of the world’s largest automotive business groups, specialized in the manufacture and commercialization of buses.

After thanking the Cuban President for the visit, which was joined by the Minister of Transportation, Eduardo Rodríguez Dávila, the representative of the Yutong office, Ariel Yang, explained that the Island is for his company the first strategic market in the region, and He stressed the strong support that the signature has had on the part of the main leaders of Cuba and China, starting with Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz.

He recalled that the first buses arrived in 2005, and until 2021 there were 10,665 units that served the island’s transportation system. Yang insisted on Yutong’s purpose of continuing to participate in the construction and development of Cuban transportation.

He also referred to permanent compliance with the

corporate social responsibility that corresponds to the company, which between 2020 and 2021 donated 2.2 million euros in support of Cuba’s successful fight against the pandemic.

Díaz-Canel said that relations between Cuba and China are marked by sentiment, and thanked Yutong for his commitment, whose presence – he told officials at the firm’s Havana branch – is very important. You, he pointed out, are our main bus suppliers and are part, like other Chinese companies, of our Economic-Social Development Plan.

Among other priorities of the joint work of Yutong and the national transportation system, the President of the Republic stressed the need to maintain the bus fleet. He emphasized that these buses provide important services in national and urban transportation, in tourism and in the transfer of workers, and in some areas they cover the

100% of the demand.

He also exhorted them to continue advancing in the assembly of Yutong equipment in Cuba and to analyze the possibility, if it were convenient for the firm, of making a greater investment in the Mariel Special Development Zone, given the facilities offered by this space, and so that the Asian entity is fully open to the Latin American and Caribbean market.

Díaz-Canel also insisted on the importance of advancing in the acquisition of hybrid and electric technologies, such as the one produced by the Chinese company, to achieve energy sovereignty in transportation. He suggested that Cuba, as a tropical country and a long and narrow island, could be a polygon for Yutong, in order to continue developing these technologies.

It also encouraged them to venture more strongly into control actions and transport networks based on intelligent systems, a branch of science and innovation that in Cuba has fertile ground with the computerization of society, now as a digital transformation.

At the close of his visit, the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party praised the ties between the two countries. “The Cuban Revolution is a friendly revolution, a companion revolution to the Chinese Revolution,” he told them.

In the Gráfica Habana base business unit, Díaz-Canel placed special emphasis on the manufacture of school notebooks, “but not just any, it has to be a Cuban school notebook.” Photo: Revolution Studies

