Did Coldplay come to an end? They reveal the date of the last album

Recently, the famous group Coldplay has announced that it will not release new albums after 2025, as it seems they will only tour, but there will be no new material to release.

That’s right, once again Chris Martin spoke of the retirement of the band, ensuring that Coldplay will stop recording music in 2025.

Chris Martin, singer and frontman of the band Coldplay, announced on Thursday on the BBC that his group will stop producing new songs after a final album scheduled for three more years.

Our last real album will be out in 2025, and after that, I think we’ll just tour, “the 44-year-old singer announced in advance of an interview with host Jo Whiley that will air Thursday night on the network. British television.

Notably, these last words from the singer are consistent with what he said about the release of the band’s ninth studio album, Music Of The Spheres, which went straight to number one earlier this year.

Martin told The NME in October that they intended to make 12 albums (three more) and then stop.

However, this is apparently the first time he’s ever put a date on it or made it public after his last chat with Whiley.

He also told Absolute Radio that he envisioned his band going on like touring the way the Rolling Stones do.

It would be great if we could still be on tour in the late 70s. It will be wonderful if someone wants to come, “he noted.

The truth is that this unexpected news has not been to the liking of all the fans, who assure that the band still has much to offer.

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that originally Chris Martin’s group was called Starfish, and it was a group of his friends who had named their band Coldplay.

In fact, they took their name from a book of poems called Child’s Reflections: Cold Play, by Philip Horky.

This band is made up of Chris Martin, Jon Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion, and it is also one of the most relevant groups of the early 2000s.

Coldplay’s early work resulted in the band being repeatedly compared to artists such as Radiohead, Oasis, INXS, U2, and Travis.