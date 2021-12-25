Did Jorge Campos predict the title of the Atlas? David Medrano aired it

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.23.2021 18:15:51





He’s not just Immortal anymore, he’s a prophet now too! In a curious fact that was brought back to the debate by David medrano, the famous Jorge Campos announced that Atlas was going to be champion and even pointed out that Camilo Vargas would be the figure of the red-black title.

In the talk with his followers on social networks, Don Deivid Medrano, as his colleagues nickname him on TV Azteca, presented the part where Jorge is encouraged to give his prediction of the Final between Zorros and León, in which he assured that the Colombian goalkeeper would appear that night in Jalisco, despite the fact that in the Liguilla he had made important mistakes.

“Atlas, champion. Figure? Vargas, the best. Anything else? “, Campos commented amid the laziness of Luis García, who this time did not dare to refute the idea, contrary to what Martinoli did, who pointed out the blunders he had against Pumas in the Semifinals and against the Fiera in the Going of the Final.

“He took you to the Final, you are all ungrateful”Campos added, convinced of his words, which were reciprocated by the Guadalajara team and by Vargas, who saved two penalties in the shootout.

It should be remembered that the exporter also announced that the clash for the title would be between red and black and emeralds.