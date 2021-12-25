Do they humiliate him? Adrián Uribe unleashes teasing on Televisa after uploading a PHOTO of his daughter

Mexico City.- Last Thursday, December 22, Adrian Uribe posted a Photography from his daughter with which he unleashed the teasing of his companions in Televisa and even some of his own followers.

It turns out that the comedian from Rush hour uploaded a comparison of him with his baby in Instagram, in which he hinted that genetics couldn’t lie and that he and his little girl were too alike when the driver of Who is the Mask? he was an infant.

Genetics don’t lie. My daughter and I as babies! “Wrote the comedian.

Quickly, some of his companions answered him, including Omar chaparro, who made a joking comment to the interpreter of ‘Vitor‘.

A beautiful thing, I hope it doesn’t look alike as a grown-up. Just kidding friend, congratulations. “Wrote the comedian.

Another comment that stood out for its joking tone was that of Mayra rojas, who described that the youngest was too pretty to look like the actor.

She is very pretty, right? Just kidding.

Other celebrities who reacted to the photograph were Joely bernat, Sebastian Rulli, Latin Lover, Andrea Legarreta Y Sandra Echeverria.

And what do you think, does Adrián Uribe look like his daughter?

Sources: Instagram @adrianuribe