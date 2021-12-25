Doña Cuquita, the health of Vicente Fernández’s widow

After the irreparable loss of Vicente Fernández, the Charro de Huentitán family has come together like never before. Together they share the sadness of having dismissed the patriarch days before Christmas, a void that will not be filled with anything and that has also left a deep pain in the heart of the woman who was the love of his life, Mrs. Cuquita. The woman who knew him since they were children, today worries her children about their health, and is that in addition to the mourning that has wreaked havoc on her, she suffers from a gastrointestinal disease of which her own doctor spoke.

Doña Cuquita has had some problems with the device digestive, he expressed it Gabriel Galvan, his gastroenterologist, to Al Rojo Vivo. But the lady is not alone, her children, especially Alejandra, are very aware of her and that everything is in order with her health.

“Alejandra brings it short. Cuquita is very ‘I’m fine’ because she is very strong, but she really does battle a little with her digestive system ”, revealed the specialist. It should be remembered that almost five months ago, when Don Vicente Fernández was admitted to the hospital after a fall, she also required medical attention and underwent surgery to have a hernia removed from her belly. The operation was successful and allowed her to return to her husband’s side, who for days showed improvements, until his condition worsened and, finally, he passed away on December 12.

Doña Cuquita’s wish

Having lost the love of her life was a strong blow to the woman’s heart, and although her children support her to make these days something more bearable, she becomes tough in order to carry the mourning in her own way. And it is that in her heart there will be no one else who will take the place of her husband, so she wants to be close to him until the end and not move from the ranch.

Cuquita was living in an apartment near the hospital where Vicente Fernández was admitted, which would also help if she felt bad. And although her children insisted that she remain there, she decided to return to the Los Tres Potrillos ranch, where the remains of her beloved rest.

