Don’t you love him like Michael Jordan anymore? Scottie Pippen reveals what her relationship with Dennis Rodman is like

NBA

After the thousand and one attack on Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen revealed what his relationship with Dennis Rodman is like.

Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen
They seemed like a family that on and off the court gave their lives for each other, but the maximum tension to be competitive and dominate the world of NBA left his footprints. Scottie pippen revealed how is his relationship with Dennis Rodman after the thousand and one attack on Michael Jordan.

Chicago bulls of the 90’s dominated the NBA with six titles in eight years and in the second ‘Three-Peat’ (three consecutive championships) formed one of the ‘Big-3’ most fearsome in history with Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen.

Rodman had already confessed how his relationship with Jordan was today, while Pippen made it clear that he doesn’t get along with Michael at all. by stating that MJ ruined NBA basketball. It only remained to know how the relationship between Scottie and Dennis was to know if the reconciliation of the ‘Big-3’ of the Bulls.

With three NBA titles in the Chicago Bulls (1996, 1997 and 1998), Dennis Rodman built a friendship with Scottie Pippen that transcended the NBA courts and today they have a totally different relationship than the one he has. Michael Jordan and Pippen.

Scottie Pippen reveals her relationship with Dennis Rodman

“I still hang out with Dennis. I still enjoy Dennis today as much as I did as a teammate. We break it down differently. We are both older, we are more professional now, but we still enjoy looking good and communicating. That camaraderie grew stronger when Dennis and I teamed up., he became a man and I matured as a man. And today we are friends”, Scottie Pippen stated about her relationship with Rodman.

