Ecuadorian Byron Castillo will arrive in León, they report in his country

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12/24/2021 17:01:58





Byron Castillo, one of the Ecuadorian players with the greatest projection, was sold to Grupo Pachuca and its destination would be the Lion, according to information that emerges in Ecuador, his native country.

It’s about a 23-year-old player who likes to travel the entire right wing, qualities that generated interest in Mexican football and that generated applause even from legends like Ronaldo, who placed him in his ideal 11 of the 2021 Copa Libertadores.

Media such as Teradeportes and Ecuagol even point out that Castillo was bought for $ 6.5 millionA figure that stands out because it is a defense and because of the complex economic situation of the clubs due to the pandemic, although in their country they consider that it is a short figure due to its quality and because it is closely followed by English Chelsea.

Castillo plays for Barcelona in Ecuador since 2017 and there he helped him achieve the league title in 2020, the season in which he was chosen as the best right-back.

In social networks, Ecuadorian fans have indicated that Castillo has qualities to be in a higher quality football, for which his arrival in Liga MX is criticized.