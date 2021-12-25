Effective insertion of Cuba in the Belt and Road Initiative will begin ›World› Granma

Photo: Mincex

The Cooperation Plan between the Government of the Republic of Cuba and the Government of the People’s Republic of China for the joint promotion of the Economic Belt of the Silk Road and the Maritime Silk Road of the XXI Century, was signed yesterday by the Vice Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz and the president of the National Development and Reform Commission of China, He Lifeng.

This document is the implementation mechanism of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between both Governments, for the insertion of Cuba in the Belt and Road Initiative, on the occasion of the visit of President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez to China, in November 2018.

The Memorandum was prepared in correspondence with the objectives of economic and social development of Cuba, in which China participates as a strategic partner.

The articles of the Cooperation Plan include the intentions of both parties to strengthen and promote bilateral cooperation in priority sectors for Cuba, such as infrastructure development, education, culture, health and biotechnology, communications, science and technology and tourism, among other areas. Projects and actions that include the interests of mutual benefit are also agreed, with the purpose of strengthening and further diversifying the ties between Cuba and China, as well as with third countries that are members of this initiative.

With the signing of this document, both parties will initiate the execution of actions that will allow Cuba to materialize the effective insertion of the Belt and Road Initiative, a megaproject promoted by the Chinese Government since 2013, aimed at creating of an extensive network of infrastructures that contribute to the connectivity between its members, promote cultural exchange and strengthen international cooperation.