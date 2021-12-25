Eiza González melts the nets with a tiny bikini at Christmas | PHOTO

Eiza González celebrated Christmas in a different wayInstead of uploading the classic photo in front of the tree, he decided to share it on his social networks a daring image in which she poses with a tiny bikini. In the snapshot, the actress boasts her spectacular figure that has left several of her followers speechless.

The 31-year-old Mexican is spending a vacation on the beach, which is presumed to be the Big Major Cay in the BahamasThis after having had a very hectic year, it must be remembered that I continue with my activities as model and how hollywood actress in movies like ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘, a tape in which he shared credits with Demian Bichir.

Eiza González sends Christmas message in a sexy bikini

Just this week, the designer’s daughter Glenda reyna He uploaded some photos to his Instagram stories in which he not only reveals the heavenly place where he is, he also shared a couple of Snapshots where he wore his statuesque silhouette in a sexy bikini, also showing himself swimming with a pig .

This December 23, Eiza did not forget to wish them ‘Merry Christmas‘to his followers of said social network where he has 7.4 million “followers”. However, she did it as she knows best and gave as a gift a photo in which she wears a two-piece swimsuit that shows her beautiful body, which has become the topic of conversation in the international press.

Eiza González wishes “Merry Christmas” Photo: Special

Because the image is black and white, the color of the garment cannot be seen, however, some moles are visible. Likewise, it is observed that it is aboard a luxurious yacht, making it clear that he did not skimp on his much-deserved vacation, after working all this 2021.

The protagonist of “Baby driver“It has been harshly criticized, as many people say that it has undergone different cosmetic surgeries which have made it look totally different from when it starred in the soap opera ‘Lola, once upon a time’. For their part, fans of Eiza Gonzalez They have defended it tooth and nail, as they assure that if it had gone through the scalpel, it was beautiful.

