Enjoy New York like the protas of your favorite movies

That I have ever fantasized about belonging to the Manhattan elite and being friends with Serena van der woodsen? Well yes. That I would like to eat some ‘cupcakes’ with Carrie Bradshaw at Magnolia Bakery? Too. That I would be amazed to be one of the gang of Rachel, Monica, Ross, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey and to be able to share an apartment with them in New York? Evidently. It is what the magic of cinema and television has: it is enough for us to just press the ‘play’ button to forget about the routine for a couple of hours, get into the shoes of our favorite characters and walk through Central Park. , Fifth Avenue, the Upper East Side, his favorite restaurants … And of course, after having seen the streets of New York turned into the setting of countless series and films On so many occasions, it is inevitable to dream of the day when you are the one who walks through them.

Paraphrasing our dear Blonde Neighbor, I will say that sometimes, when I watch Netflix, I put some movies in my head worthy of Oscar and the truth is that they are beautiful … and thanks to HelloTickets I have been able to make them come true for a few days! ! The platform puts at our disposal tickets for a lot of events and experiences (and without complications of queuing or endless waiting) so that we can enjoy the city of skyscrapers like a real star, of course! And even more so now that the United States has reopened the doors to European tourism and we have SO MUCH accumulated desire to travel again …

Musical on Broadway? Check. A ‘cinema’ tour of the city? Check. Gospel mass? Check. Cruise the Hudson at dusk? Check. Put on your mask and fasten your seat belt, let’s take off!

James devaneyGetty Images

The meeting began at the gates of the Palace Hotel —yes, the same one where Serena Van Der Woodsen and Chuck bass during the show’s first season. And despite the fact that there were guests coming and going there and a lot of curious tourists who came to take pictures, there was no doubt: the tour group must be the one in which there were a couple of girls who would camouflage themselves perfection among the minions of Blair Waldorf, proudly wearing their checkered ‘blazers’ and tiaras as a crown.

From there we left with a guide that could very well be the Gossip Queen herself, because she told us absolutely ALL the secrets, curiosities and anecdotes of fiction while we toured the different scenes of the city by bus. ‘Gossip Girl’. Although most of the indoor scenes were shot in recording studios located in the borough of Queens, there are plenty of corners, hotels, restaurants and clothing stores in the Big Apple (largely scattered around Fifth Avenue and the Upper East Side) that served as a filming set for our favorite posh guys. The now mythical stairs of the MET; the Empire Hotel; St. James’s Church where Blair marries Prince Louis; the jewelry store where Chuck buys B’s engagement ring… and we even went shopping at the candy store that Vanessa and Dan go to looking for a gift for Nate!

Of course, there are several locations that in real life have nothing to do with what they showed us in fiction. Without going any further, the Yale University scenes were shot at Columbia University and the exteriors of Constance Billard, the school where the protagonists studied, were actually recorded at the Museum of the City of New York and the backyard of a Russian Orthodox church (which curiously also appears in ‘The Undoing’).

On the other hand, Nate Archibald’s house was not part of any set: the ‘Gossip Girl’ team rented it to the owners for filming and they liked the decoration so much that they decided to leave it as is. In fact, if you walk past the window and the lights are on, you can appreciate the chandelier that appears in the series.

Bonus: And what about the option of doing the same tour in a limousine, with a stop for lunch at one of the restaurants where the series was filmed and a day of shopping with a ‘personal shopper’? A true luxury for any fan of New York posh.

For a die-hard fan of musicals, there is no place in the world that can match this street in Manhattan. Of course, taking into account the number of ‘shows’ that take place in the 40 theaters that are part of the Circuit of Broadway, It will not be an easy task to choose a title. The now classic ‘Lion King’, ‘Harry Potter’, ‘Frozen’, ‘Moulin Rouge’ … My chosen one? ‘Aladdin’.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The New Amsterdam Theater, which has been the home of this musical since 2014, is located in the heart of Times Square. There are bright signs everywhere, crazy traffic and hundreds of tourists crowding together to get an ‘instagrammable’ photo, but once you enter the auditorium and the curtain opens, it is a matter of seconds before you forget the chaos of outside and transport yourself from your seat to a better place. Or to an ideal world, what would Aladdin and Princess Jasmine say …

The mix of the soundtrack with the sets, the special effects and the musical numbers set by the cast makes you have a show of pure magic before your eyes for just over two hours (yes, even the magic carpet really flies) .

Special mention to the Genie of the lamp, who manages to have the public in the palm of his hand throughout the work. Watch this video of her makeup and transformation and blow it away!

If you ever have the opportunity to take a cruise on the Hudson River and can choose to do it in the morning or in the evening, take my friend’s advice: CHOOSE THE SECOND OPTION. Pass under the bridge Brooklyn with its garlands of lights on and see the ‘skyline’ of the city illuminated while you move away from Manhattan These are priceless moments. And suddenly, bam! There we were, in front of the Statue of Liberty that seemed to shine just for us … I promise I had to pinch myself several times to make sure what I was seeing was real and not a figment of my imagination.

In addition to the movie views, my heart sank a little as I passed Pier 54, the exact point where the ship should have docked. Titanic if I could have reached the port. And yes, I must admit that there were a couple of moments in which I disconnected from the guide’s explanations, because in my head nothing else could sound other than the song ‘New York’, by Alicia Keys, which we have heard so many times in series like ‘Sex and the City’ or ‘Gossip Girl’.

Nerea Jewelery

If, before making this trip, someone had told me that I would get up early on a Sunday to go to church, I would have had a good laugh (no offense to anyone, of course). But there I was, on a Saturday night in the city that never sleeps, setting an alarm that would wake me up at 8 in the morning to go not to just any mass, but to one of gospel.

Although it did not start until 12 o’clock, the complete experience included a tour of some of the most emblematic corners of Harlem As the Apollo Theater (which ironically, despite being located in a neighborhood in which the majority of the population was African-American, initially only allowed white people to enter). And while we discovered urban art in its streets and learned more about its roots, it was time for mass.

The attendees seemed to have reserved their best outfits for that day, clapping their hands and swaying non-stop to the beat of the music. Come on, everything happened exactly the same as in the films… but with the plus of having the hair on end and being able to feel up close the energy and the good vibes that was breathed in the environment.

Monica schipperGetty Images

I don’t know about you, but I really wanted to go back … Alexa, put on ‘Welcome to New York’ by Taylor Swift.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io