Erick Gutiérrez confirms that he was almost signed by Cruz Azul for the Clausura 2022

Erick Gutiérrez confirmed that he was one signing away from being a new signing of Cruz Azul, but PSV promised him more minutes and finally he will not arrive at the club in 2022.

The departure of Orbelín Pineda from Cruz Azul, facing 2022, left a debacle in the offensive zone of the midfield before the start of the Clausura tournament. After losing a very starter, Juan Reynoso needed to replace him with a quality player, and the high command of the sky set their sights on Europe.

A name that did not sound and that was one signature from reaching the Machine. This Thursday, in a conversation with Fox Sports Radio, Erick Gutiérrez confessed that he was able to reach Cruz Azul for the upcoming tournament. The PSV Eindhoven midfielder from the Netherlands was not playing and reached an agreement with the celestial cast to return to the country and sign these weeks.

What happened? Guti returned to play and, finally, his club told him that he could not leave, since he had one year left on his current contract, and that they were counting on him for the challenges to come. “I wasn’t playing a few months ago and he had almost everything arranged to return to Mexico. I was about to go back, but this changed. I tried to find clubs in Europe, because at my age I wanted to continue playing here, but I didn’t have as many opportunities “, started.

“I knew I had to have minutes and here I was not having them. I already spoke with the Mexican team that loved me and I thanked them very much for their interest, but I am going to stay here and I am very happy. My idea is to stay here in Europe “Erick added regarding the offer that came to him from a Mexican club.

But when did he say it was the Machine? “In December I was now going to Mexico, but they spoke to me here at PSV, which changed everything, that I am a very important player for the club and that there was no chance that I would leave. I have a year left. I can say it, I was close to Cruz Azul. I am very grateful to the board and the president for the interest, even though we were unable to close. I had the opportunity but things changed and now I’m playing “, he sentenced.