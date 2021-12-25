ESPN Argentina: Álvaro Morales was attacked for criticizing Messi

Editorial Mediotiempo

Alvaro Morales, habitual to his way of being, lit a soccer debate table, but this time it wasn’t in Mexico like it normally does, now it did in Argentina, in the program Debate F.

Classic in it, began to attack Lionel Messi and Gerardo Martino, blaming him for the bad step of the Mexican National Team, a situation that the Argentine commentators did not like it Y reminded him of the last United States victories over the Tricolor.

“Alvaro, Before you talk bad about Messi, beat the United States, that the neighbors they bring you as a son“.

“You have been liquidating us with Tata Martino and I agree, but first beat the United States. We just won the Copa América, go ahead … They beat you even with the sub-23″ Was the defense of the Argentine analyst, Daniel Avellaneda, against the attacks of the sports journalist from ESPN Mexico.

Alvaro Morales He was not going to remain silent and accepted the reality that the Tricolor lives but pointed out the Argentine Gerardo Martino as the main person in charge of the Mexican grief.

He further noted that when Tata led the albiceleste, did not do it in a good way and reminded Argentine journalists, la crisis that they experienced during his tenure: “I had Messi’s Argentine team and the ‘Ferrari’ crashed. He did it like Bielsa, guys ”.

Daniel Avellaneda ended the controversy with a mockery for Álvaro Morales, reminding Maxi Rodríguez, who just retired from soccer and was the architect of the Mexican elimination against Argentina in Germany 2006, with the great goal that turned him to Oswaldo Sanchez.

“Maxi Rodríguez sends you greetings, who has just retired with the Newell’s shirt,” he said.