Europe restores restrictions due to covid-19: these are some

(CNN) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Europe, many countries re-established some restrictions during the holidays.

Here are the keys to know:

France

France imposed restrictions on travelers entering the country from the United Kingdom, to curb the arrival of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Only essential travel from the UK to France is allowed, regardless of vaccination status. The travel restrictions took effect from December 18.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on December 17 that large outdoor events and gatherings will be banned on New Years Eve. This includes drinking alcohol in public spaces and canceling fireworks and concerts.

France reported 91,608 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, a record high since the start of the pandemic.

Spain

Spain reestablished throughout the country the obligation to wear a mask abroad, with exceptions for sports and large stores, starting on Christmas Eve, as announced on Wednesday by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez.

Meanwhile, at the regional level, some governments are tightening restrictions further over COVID-19, with Murcia banning non-essential activity from December 24 to January 14, according to the regional government press release.

In Catalonia, rulers are imposing a curfew from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m., closing nightclubs and limiting social gatherings to 10 people, according to the statement.

The measures will affect municipalities with more than 10,000 inhabitants with an incidence rate of 250 per 100,000 from December 17. They will last 15 days, starting on Christmas Eve.

Italy

The discos will be closed and eating will be prohibited in public squares from December 30 to January 31, according to a government statement. On Friday the mandate of outdoor masks returned and the use of the covid pass will be expanded from February 1.

Netherlands

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, announced a strict lockdown from December 19. Indoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of two guests through January 14, except for Christmas and New Years, when that limit is extended to four guests. All schools and extracurricular activities will also close until at least January 9.

Belgium

Belgium will cancel indoor events and activities from December 26, including indoor Christmas markets and villages, film screenings and shows, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said at a press conference. These measures extend to the interior spaces of amusement parks and zoos. However, some activities such as weddings and funerals will still be allowed. Museums and gyms will remain open.

Germany

Germany will impose strict contact restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 from December 28 and will ban New Year’s Eve gatherings. A maximum of 10 people will be allowed to gather as a group, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or recovered. Private gatherings of unvaccinated people are limited to two more people per household, both for indoor and outdoor activities, the government announced.

Unvaccinated people will only be able to use public transport with a negative daily covid-19 test.

Nightclubs in Germany will be closed.

Football matches will be replayed without spectators. The health minister said he does not rule out a total closure if the number of cases continues to rise.

Swiss

As of December 20, only people with a passport with the vaccine or proof of recovery will be allowed access to restaurants and interior spaces for events, and they must wear masks at all times if they do not consume food or drinks.

Private gatherings are limited to 10 people if they include someone 16 or older who is not vaccinated or has not recovered from COVID-19. Where it is not possible to wear a mask or apply a seating requirement, admission will be limited to vaccinated or recovered individuals, who must also have a negative test result. This rule applies to bars and clubs, but also to sports and cultural activities for amateurs.

Only people who have been fully vaccinated, have received a booster or have recovered from COVID-19 in the last four months do not have to undergo a new test.

Austria

The closing time of 10 at night will be imposed in the hospitality sector from December 27 and will remain in force on New Year’s Eve due to covid-19. The entrance to the Christmas markets will be only for vaccinated and / or recovered people.

FFP2 (Filtering Facepiece) masks are a must in many areas. To enter hotels, restaurants, leisure centers, gyms, cultural institutions, Christmas markets, ski lifts and services related to the body, such as beauty salons, proof of vaccination or recovery is required.

Restaurants, cafes and bars have a curfew at 11pm, except for New Year’s Eve. The bars and clubs are closed for the moment. Après-ski is not possible.

Denmark

Denmark announces the closure of cinemas, theaters and museums, while prohibiting the sale of alcohol after 10 at night and asks hospitality establishments to close earlier due to the new wave of covid-19. These restrictions are already in effect.

Portugal

Schools, bars and nightclubs will close in Portugal from December 26 to January 10, Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa announced on Tuesday. Citizens have also been asked to work from home, and negative tests will be required for ceremonies such as weddings, as well as for all cultural and sporting events.