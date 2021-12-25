Eva Longoria shows off her Christmas in a swimsuit and receives thousands of compliments

Cedric Ribeiro / Getty Images for Global Gift Foundation

Wow! Eva Longoria the temperature has risen with his last pose. The actress with Mexican roots has become accustomed to sharing with her followers her intense exercise routines to stay slim and healthy, and to show off the magnificent results that we have already seen in her latest appearances on the red carpet, she has not hesitated to show off with this spectacular photo in a bathing suit.

In her sports sessions we have seen her do squats, jumping jacks, sit-ups, use dumbbells, and even jump on a mini trampoline. You have made it such an important part of your routine that even your child Santiago 3 years old, he often joins his workouts.

In keeping with this healthier lifestyle, Longoria has also been making changes to her diet since confinement. “I have really given everything during COVID,” he told the magazine EatingWell in a recent interview. “I’ve been making everything from fish tacos to shepherd’s pie to curry. No day is the same.” The progenitor of Dora in fiction, it has become an authentic cookery with recipes like this delicious guacamole, and has recognized that it follows many foodies online to get ideas.

All these modifications in his lifestyle are giving incredible and visible results and in an image that has made us very envious, the star of Desperate Housewives 46-year-old flaunts her figure in a pink one-shoulder swimsuit sitting on the edge of her pool. At the bottom of the image we can see the sea but what is really striking is that even through the swimsuit you can see her defined abs.

“That’s how Christmas is in Los Angeles,” wrote the actress under the snapshot. The piece in question is from the sustainable brand Caribum, founded by three Puerto Rican friends, and is available for $ 109 on the firm’s website. In addition to the flattering asymmetric silhouette, it features a very sensual low back with crossed straps.

Continue reading the story

With her hair in a ponytail and gold hoop earrings, the television producer added an extra touch of glamor to her pool look.

In addition to compliments from her fans, the producer has also received many compliments from colleagues and other celebrities, such as Victoria beckham, who simply sent him many hearts; the comic Chelsea handler wrote “You look very very good”, or the celebrity photographer Brian bowen smith, who asks “Why are you aging backwards?”

There is no doubt that Longoria is living one of her best personal moments and we love to see her so beautiful and full of energy to welcome 2022.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

IN VIDEO: Chris Martin announced that Coldplay will stop making music in 2025.